What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

July 8, 2024

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. My review will be available on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.