AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. My review will be available on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).