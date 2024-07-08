WWE Bad Blood details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

As announced by WWE and Metro Boomin ahead of last weekend’s Money In The Bank®, the WWE Premium Live Event Bad Blood® will take place Saturday, October 5 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will mark 27 years to the day since the original event took place.

Tickets for Bad Blood go on sale next Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Bad Blood tickets will begin Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/badblood-2024-presale.

Known for introducing the first ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in 1997, Bad Blood is the first Premium Live Event to take place in Atlanta since New Year’s Day of 2022. Georgia’s capital is rich in WWE history, having hosted WrestleMania XXVII (2011), Survivor Series (2015) and Royal Rumble (2002, 2010). Additionally, it marks the hometown return of Atlanta native and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Official Bad Blood Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Bad Blood Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, deluxe accommodations, and much more. To learn more or to buy your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/badblood.

Powell’s POV: The 1997 event was called Badd Blood and was an In Your House event that was held in St. Louis, Missouri’s Kiel Center. In addition to the first HIAC match taking place, the show also featured the debut of Kane.