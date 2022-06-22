Paul “Triple H” Levesque held an NXT talent meeting

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net has confirmed that WWE executive Paul Levesque held a talent meeting at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday. Levesque told those who attended that he was happy to be back and spoke about the future. However, he did not declare what role he will play going forward.

Powell’s POV: People who would normally be in the know have yet to be told specifics regarding Levesque’s role. As one person noted that with Levesque being in charge of the NIL program, it would be logical if he resumed control of the brand, but it’s unclear if that’s what’s happening. Regardless of where this leads, it great to know that his health has improved following his major cardiac event last year.