3/18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confrontation, Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Jinder Mahal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,178)

Live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Aired March 18, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of the recent developments involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar… The broadcast team was Michael Cole and Pat McAfee…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman made their entrance. Cole noted that Reigns had held the title for 564 days.

Cole spoke at ringside and said that McAfee is not allowed to get physical with Austin Theory and it’s been suggested that he apologize or he could lose his WrestleMania match. McAfee said he didn’t want to focus on that, then turned the attention back to Reigns.

Reigns told the Charlotte crowd to acknowledge him. He was excited that it was the first time he would see Brock Lesnar since leaving him bloody at Madison Square Garden. Heyman interrupted Reigns and read from his phone, saying that Lesnar’s plane was grounded in Saskatchewan due to weather. The fans booed and chanted “we cant Lesnar.”

Reigns said he wanted Lesnar to be there too and claimed he planned to smash him. Reigns said Lesnar wasn’t there because he was scared of him. Reigns boasted that he’s in God Mode and said there’s not a man who can touch him. Heyman tried to interrupt again, but Reigns told him not to interrupt him. Heyman tried again, but Reigns said the fans paid to see him.

Reigns finally gave in and asked Heyman what the problem was. Heyman said Lesnar plane landed and he was on his way to the building. Reigns told Heyman to wrap it up. Reigns and the Usos left the ring quickly. “Wait for me,” Heyman yelled before leaving the ring and racing after the rest of the Bloodline…

The broadcast team hyped Charlotte Flair’s challenge, and some previously advertised matches…

The Bloodline was shown walking quickly through the backstage area. They climbed into their SUV. Suddenly, Brock Lesnar drove a forklift into the area and drove its forks through the windshield of the SUV…

Powell’s POV: Damn, I think Brock just killed a guy. Reigns and Heyman were really good in teasing that Lesnar wouldn’t appear, and then Heyman had the prefect petrified delivery when he announced that Lesnar was actually on his way to the building. Great stuff.

The footage of Lesnar driving the forklift into the car was replayed. They cut to a shot of the Bloodline members still inside the SUV while a laughing Lesnar used the forklift to raise the vehicle and turn it on its side. They showed additional footage of the Bloodline climbing into a truck. Lesnar ran after them and shouldered the truck door off its hinges. The Bloodline sped away.

Lesnar picked up the door and made his entrance. Lesnar stopped on the stage and tipped his cowboy hat to the crowd. Lesnar slammed the truck door down, then picked it up and brought it to the ring with him. Cole said he’s covered Lesnar’s career for twenty years as of today, and said he’d never seen him so upset.

Lesnar entered the ring and paced around the truck door that he placed in the middle of the ring. Lesnar stomped the truck door a couple of times before grabbing a mic. Lesnar set the door up and leaned on it while delivering his promo. Lesnar said Reigns unleashed “The Bipolar Beast.” He said Reigns can run and hide, but he’ll do more than blow the doors off at WrestleMania.

“Roman Reigns, I’m coming for blood,” Lesnar declared. “I’m coming for blood. You best be prepared. I’ll see you in two, buddy.” Lesnar left the ring and then tipped his hat to the crowd again before heading to the back…

Highlights aired from last week of Rick Boogs defeating Jey Uso to earn a Smackdown Tag Title shot at WrestleMania for him and Shinsuke Nakamura… Boogs played his guitar on the stage and ended up playing Nakamura to the ring for a tag match against Los Lotharios… [C] Angel and Humberto did their kiss cam entrance and kissed a woman on her cheeks at ringside…

1. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto. Angel brought back the tearaway pants spot while he and Humberto isolated Nakamura. At 4:00, Boogs took the hot tag and roughed up both opponents. He pressed Humberto over his head ten times and then threw him at Angel. Boogs curled Angel before hitting his Boogs Cruise finisher for the win…

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs beat “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto in 4:55.

Powell’s POV: I was open to the possibility that the heels would win and they would add teams to the Smackdown Tag Title match at WrestleMania. Rather, they kept it simple by having Nakamura and Boogs go over. While Angel and Humberto might be smaller guys, watching Boogs press and curl them was pretty damn impressive.

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders made their entrance for the six-man tag match while Cole pimped the WWE 2K22 game… [C]