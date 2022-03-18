ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: Dream tag team match made official

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on Friday, April 1 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

Powell’s POV: ROH made the Briscoes vs. FTR dream match official on Friday night. It’s great to see that the match will finally take place. ROH previously announced Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack for the event.