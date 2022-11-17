AEW Dynamite rating for the Full Gear go-home week show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 818,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 930,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Rough numbers for Dynamite heading into the Full Gear pay-per-view. Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. The November 17, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 984,000 viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Full Gear fallout edition.