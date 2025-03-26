AEW Dynamite results (3/26): Barnett’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 286)

March 26, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

A video intro played for Dynamite that was interspersed with plugs for the upcoming Minecraft movie. Blake Christian made his ring entrance to start the show. Footage was shown of his recent winning streak on Ring of Honor television. Lee Johnson joined him at ringside. Kenny Omega chants started after Christian finished his entrance, and Kenny made his way to the ring.

1. Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian: Omega and Christian traded side head lock takedowns in the early going. Christian pie faced Omega and flipped him the bird, which caused Omega to fire up and deliver some repeated chops. Christian avoided a charging Omega and delivered some elbows to the body. He gouged Omega’s eyes on the apron and delivered a spear. Once Kenny was on the floor, he delivered a suicide dive. As the action returned to the ring, Kenny intercepted Christian’s springboard with a knee strike, and followed with some snap dragon suplexes.

Omega followed up with a neckbreaker and a V-Trigger Knee. He then put away Christian with the One Winged Angel for the win.

Kenny Omega defeated Blake Christian at 4:48

After the match, Kenny lamented not being able wrestle every week, but said he kept his promise to make it quick this week. He called out Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey, and Bailey was quick to make his way out to the ring. The crowd chanted for Speedball, and Bailey told Omega that he was an inspiration to him. He told him he respected and admired him as a person and as a Champion. Bailey then said at Dynasty he would not hesitate to kick his head off and take his title.

Ricochet then appeared on the screen and said he wished he was there to slap their faces off, but he’s was away for his wedding. He claimed he would beat both of them at Dynasty, and he would leave Dynasty with both the girl and the gold. Omega replied that Dynasty won’t be about making friends, he’s got a cat and doesn’t need anymore. He said Dynasty would be about solidifying his legacy and neither of them would stand in his way. He then bid the crowd adieu.

Video footage was shown of Bandido reclaiming the mask of his brother Gravity. Jericho then appeared on screen and said it was time for all the masks to come off. He asked Bill Bill and Bryan Keith to prove themselves, and if they can’t, maybe it was time to figure out if they still deserve to be in the orbit of the Learning Tree. He then told Bandido that he wanted him to feel the disgrace his brother felt, and challenged Bandido to a Mask vs Title match at Dynasty. Jericho questioned whether Bandido had the nerve to make his mother cry again.

My Take: A short first match without much suspense. Omega, Ricochet, and Bailey might be the three most awkward promos in AEW, and they formed an awkward megazord for this promo. It got the job done but it was a bit quirky.

MJF made his entrance and insulted the crowd. He adopted an accent from Fargo and told the crowd to shut up. He then brought MVP out to the ring to give him an answer. MVP then made his entrance.

The crowd chanted for MVP, and MJF called him a legend and complimented his cane. MJF then said he promised himself he wouldn’t do friends again after what happened with Adam Cole, and he appreciates that MVP doesn’t make friends, he does business. He then told MVP that he wanted to be in the business of hurting people, and offered his hand.

Lashley and Benjamin interrupted before MJF and MVP could seal the deal. Lashley offered his hand, and instead of a handshake he wanted the card back. He tore the card up and MJF wanted to know what the hell this was. MVP said they were cool, and MJF backed off and said they would talk. There was a conversation in the ring, and Big Bill and Bryan Keith interrupted. Keith said he wasn’t out there to join their group therapy session.

MVP told Bill to keep his bitch on a leash. Bill and MVP had a discussion about who the bitch was, and Bill made his case for getting a tag team title shot. MVP laughed in his face and told him they actually had to win a match before they had any hope of a title shot. Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher is up next…[c]

My Take: I figured a couple of weeks ago that MVP didn’t exactly clue Lashley and Benjamin in on his plan for MJF, and it seems I was right. I’m curious how MJF’s relationship with the group evolves, because the size advantage makes it look like Lashley and Benjamin could turn MJF into luggage without much trouble.

Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa were shown backstage ahead of their title match. Storm named their team Thunder-Tits and Rosa made it clear she wanted a future title shot. Storm told Bayne and Ford they would get double teamed like they never dreamed. Brody King made his entrance in the arena, followed by Kyle Fletcher. He was accompanied by Don Callis.

2. Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher: Fletcher got in a cheap shot running kick. He celebrated and flexed for the crowd, and Brody made him pay for his with some big strikes and chops. There was a humorous Don Callis cosplayer in the crowd. King followed up with a big scoop slam and a running senton. Fletcher returned fire with a kick, but King shut him down with a big lariat that sent Fletcher out to the floor…[c]

My Take: Toni Storm continues to be hilarious. King and Fletcher work well together and are off to a fun start.

Fletcher landed a hard elbow that slumped King for a second. He then hit the ropes, but got caught by Brody and dropped with a bossman slam. King then delivered a back body drop, which caused Fletcher to roll to the floor. He then followed up with a gorilla sized suicide dive. Both men brawled on the floor, and Fletcher managed to sent King into the ring post and the barricade. He then delivered a big kick on the apron, followed by a suicide dive that sent King hard into the LED board on the apron.

King managed to get back in the ring, and Fletcher delivered a big Macho Man Elbow for a near fall. Fletcher attempted a suplex, but King reversed it and Fletcher landed high in his shoulder and neck. They battled on the apron, and Fletcher landed a couple of thrust kicks. King replied with Death Valley Driver…[c]

Both men traded heavy strikes. Fletcher landed a kick to the knee of King, and then another one to the head. He then delivered a Tombstone Piledriver and covered for a near fall. Fletcher tried to charge into the corner, but King turned him inside out with a huge lariat. King set up for a big cannonball in the corner, but Mark Davis pulled him to safety.

Fletcher placed King on the top rope, and set up for a Superplex. Davis provided another distraction, and Fletcher gouged King’s eyes. He then delivered a turnbuckle brainbuster and got the win.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Brody King at 13:48

After the match, Fletcher celebrated with Callis and Mark Davis. They continued to assault Brodie after the match, and Powerhouse Hobbs ran down to make a save. Hobbs vs. Davis is up next…[c]

My Take: A good match with a clumsy finish. Brody continues to be a guy that it’s obvious Tony Khan likes but is not really sure what to do with other than have him lose to whoever he’s currently pushing.

Hobbs and David were surrounded by security as the match started. They swatted them away and the ref started the match.

3. Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs: Both men traded suplexes to start the match. They then traded big shots, and Davis caught Hobbs with a big elbow shot. Hobbs reversed out of a piledriver attempt, and delivered a big powerslam. He followed up with repeated lariats, but they flubbed the follow up spinebuster. Hobbs performed it again a few seconds later and got the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Mark Davis is 3:40

Hobbs celebrated with the crowd before heading to the back. Backstage, Nick Wayne was interviewed backstage and said he was starting to understand why Christian did what he did at Revolution, but he would wait to address it until he could see him face to face. He then said last week’s attack on Cope is what it looks like when you properly execute a plan…[c]

My Take: A bit of a clumsy affair between Davis and Hobbs. They just didn’t look like they quite got on the same page. Former NXT talent Von Wagner (Cal Bloom) was among the security guards for the segment.

Hangman Page was interviewed backstage, but didn’t get a chance to say anything before he was interrupted by Swerve Strickland, who warned him not to get involved in his World Title match. We then got a sit down interview from Tony Schiavone and Rated FTR.

Dax Harwood started the interview with an apology, and said he let his emotions get the best of him. He said he felt they took a break from their goals to help him become the World Tag Team Titles to help Cope pursue the AEW World Championship. Cope responded that he came back to help them when the Death Riders puts bags over their heads. Cash said he didn’t want his best friends fighting, and he owes everything to both of them. Dax wanted to switch gears and go after the Tag Titles, and both Cash and Cope wanted to take one last shot at the Trios Titles. Harwood agreed, but seemed reluctant.

Back in the arena, Swerve Strickland made his ring entrance for a promo. Swerve said everyone knew why he was there, and that was to call out Jon Moxley. He demanded he come see him eye to eye if he had the balls to do it. Moxley made his entrance, and Swerve asked him what happened to him. He said Moxley used to be revered, and the AEW title was synonymous with him, but now he hides behind his crew. He said Moxley doesn’t deserve to be the champion, and he hides the title in his briefcase because he can’t even look at it on his shoulder.

Swerve told Moxley that the man looking him in the eyes is the type of man who lives like he used to describe himself. Claudio approached Prince Nana from behind on the floor. Moxley asked Swerve who he really is, because he knows exactly who he is. He said he would give him an opportunity to test himself, because Dynasty is Swerve vs. himself and he has little to do with it.

Moxley asked Swerve how far he was willing to go. Not just today or at Dynasty, but every day after then when the world is bearing down on his shoulders. He said his industry has been taken over by billionaires and Hollywood talent agencies and little boys and girls who see the world through instagram filters but it’s guys like Swerve that give him hope. Moxley then said he was willing to go the whole way right now, and questioned whether Swerve actually had what it took.

Marina Shafir approached Swerve from behind with a crowbar, but Willow Nightingale met her with a lead pipe. Swerve told Moxley that he was up against someone that was smarter than him. He said he’s bled buckets and won Texas Death matches and he would become World Champion so he Mox could continue playing a character on TV.

Moxley called off Shafir and Claudio and left. Willow and Marina decided to brawl at ringside, and had to be separated by security and Claudio. Backstage, The Opps clowned on Max Caster by choking him out while he gave a speech about being the greatest wrestler alive to Top Flight and AR Fox…[c]

My Take: The Rated FTR promo felt like work. I get the impression it ends with FTR vs. Copeland and Christian, and I’m having a hard time getting excited about it. Swerve and Moxley was fun, but it seemed pretty odd for Moxley to question whether Swerve would go “as far as it took”. Have you watched him before? He broke into Hangman’s house and creeped over his baby.