Wrestling Revolver vs. House of Glory Wrestling results (4/5): Vetter’s review of Mustafa Ali vs. Amazing Red for the X Division Title, HOG Champion Mike Santana vs. Revolver Champion Alex Shelley

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver vs. House of Glory Wrestling

Streamed on TrillerTV.com

April 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Trinity Center For Urban Life

Two top promotions met in a show held in a large, ornate church with tinted glass windows, and I really wonder how they came across this venue. Veda Scott, JD, and Jason Solomon provided commentary. Attendance was 300-400. The hard camera was on a second level, looking down into the ring from quite a distance; I hope we have mostly ringside cameras used.

* I’ve noted this before, but Sami Callihan’s Revolver shows often feel like a TNA house show, just with his sheer use of current and former contracted TNA talent.

1. Mike Santana defeated Alex Shelley in a title-vs.-title match at 12:05. Santana is the HOG champion, while Shelley has been the Revolver champion for a while now. Shelley was loudly booed, and he is a heel in Revolver. Standing switches and arm reversals. Santana knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 3:00. They brawled on the floor in front of the fans. Shelley pushed Santana into the ring post. Shelley hit a stunner as they entered the ring, dropping Mike throat-first on the top rope at 5:00. Santana hit a Lionsault Press. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. On the floor, Shelley accidentally chopped the ring post and he sold the pain in his hand. Santana hit some hard chops, and he dropped Shelley face-first on the apron.

In the ring, Shelley hit a kneedrop across Santana’s left arm. He gave Mike the “Sign of the Cross” and hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip at 8:00 and was booed. Shelley applied a Figure Four, but Mike reached the ropes. Mike hit an enzuigiri at 10:00, then a rolling stunner for a nearfall. Shelley hit a low blow uppercut, rolled up Mike, and got a nearfall. Santana accidentally hit a Helluva Kick on the ref! Shelley grabbed a title belt but Santana avoided it, and Mike hit a DDT and a clothesline for the pin! A second ref made the call. New champion! Good match, not a great match, but a good match.

* But wait! The original referee ruled Santana was disqualified and awarded the match to Alex Shelley. Alex and the referee headed to the back, with Shelley still holding his Revolver title. This was more-or-less the expected outcome, and undoubtedly why it opened the show.

2. “The Mane Event” Midas Black & Jay Lyon defeated “Grizzled Young Vets” Zack Gibson & James Drake and “RED” Rickey Shane Page & Alex Colon and “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz in a four-way tag to retain their HOG Tag Team Titles at 9:11. TME wore their tag titles. All six brawled at the bell. RSP hit a flying crossbody block on Wentz. Midas hit a dropkick at 1:30. GYV hit some quick offense on Midas and worked him over. Gibson hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall. Drake hit a bodyslam. RSP tagged himself in at 4:00 as the heels kept working over Midas. Jay Lyon finally got the hot tag and hit an Exploder Suplex, then a spinning uranage.

Wentz entered and hit a German Suplex at 6:30. Trey hit a Spinebuster on Drake, and Wentz hit a double stomp on Drake. Colon hit a flying kneedrop on Lyon for a nearfall at 8:00 and suddenly everyone was down. The Rascalz hit stereo dives to the floor. Lyon hit a flip dive through the ropes that popped the crowd. RSP hit a dive that shocked me because he’s a BIG man. “We’ve already had one earthquake today, we don’t need another one!” a commentator said. With everyone down on the floor, The Mane Event hit their “Grand Finale”/team X-Factor to pin Colon. Really good for the time given.

* Charles Mason jumped in the ring and hit The Mane Event with chairshots. “The fact that Charles Mason can even step inside a church…” Veda said. Mason hit the referees with chairshots, too! He ripped off Lyon’s mask and left with it!

3. “La Sombra” Carlos Ramirez defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 9:12. Ramirez has the height and size of Damian Priest. They immediately traded chops. Good brawling in the ring, and they hit double clotheslines at 4:30 and were both down. They got up and traded more hard chops. Manders hit a T-Bone Suplex at 6:30. Ramirez hit a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Ramirez picked up the ref, as if to hit him, but he hit a punt kick to Manders’ groin that the ref didn’t see! Ramirez hit a pumphandle piledriver move (Almost a Chuck Taylor Awful Waffle) for the tainted pin. Good brawl.

4. Masha Slamovich defeated Mike Bailey in an intergender match at 12:47. Bailey posted on Twitter/X that he had 12 matches over the weekend, which is just insane. These two have wrestled each other three times, with Masha having won twice. Bailey hit a missile dropkick to open the match, then a brainbuster for a nearfall just seconds into the match. Veda noted that Bailey had five matches on Thursday. Masha hit a dropkick, then a baseball slide to the floor at 1:30. She pushed him down onto an open chair and chopped him. He hit his own baseball slide dropkick, and he applied a Boston Crab on the floor. He did a slingshot in the ring, sending her throat onto the bottom rope at 3:30.

He hit a Helluva Kick and a bodyslam, but he missed a kneedrop. She hit her own Helluva Kick and a rolling kick to the face for a nearfall at 5:30, and she switched to a crossface. She hit a senton for a nearfall. Bailey hit a series of kicks and his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a Mafia Kick that sent her from the apron to the floor then he hit the Triangle Moonsault on her. In the ring, he set up for the Flamingo Driver but she escaped. She hit a second-rope German Suplex, and he rotated and landed stomach-first, and they were both down at 9:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. She hit a spin kick to his head for a nearfall. He hit a Falcon Arrow at 10:30, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit a Superkick that really looked stiff for a nearfall, but he missed an Ultima Weapon. She hit a buzzsaw kick to the head. They traded rollups, and she locked in a rear-naked choke. She hit a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall. She hit a spin kick and again applied the rear-naked choke; he carried them both onto the ring apron. However, she hit the White Knight Driver piledriver on the apron, pulled him back into the ring, and pinned him. Great stuff; these two just have great chemistry and they make intergender action look stiff and believable.

5. Steve Maclin (w/Killer Kelly) defeated Charles Mason in a street fight at 10:58. Maclin has a significant thickness/muscle mass advantage. Mason sprayed fluid from his mouth on Kelly to open the match, and the guys immediately brawled to the floor, and they went out the door! “It’s literally a Philly street fight. I’ve never asked for a speeding car more in my life,” a commentator said. Mason hit a backbody drop in the middle of the street. They have literally stopped traffic! Maclin whipped Mason onto a car in the middle of the road. They returned to the building at 2:30. Maclin clotheslined Mason to the floor. Maclin in theory is a heel but he’s clearly preferred here over Mason.

Mason hit some chair shots to the back in front of the fans. He choked Maclin in the ropes at 5:30. Kelly distracted Mason, allowing Maclin to hit some clotheslines and a backbreaker over his knee, then a Buckle Bomb and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Maclin charged at Mason in the corner, but Charles threw a chair at Steve’s head. Mason tied a belt around Maclin’s neck and choked him at 9:00; that feels really dangerous. Mason hit a rolling Death Valley Driver. Kelly got in the ring and spit on Mason. Mason hit a low blow kick on Maclin. He got a back and put it over Steve’s face, but Steve was able to rip it apart. Maclin tied Mason in the Tree of Woe and speared him in his exposed chest. Maclin then hit a double-arm DDT for the clean pin! Good brawl.

6. Gringo Loco defeated KC Navarro, Nolo Kitano, Rahim Royal, Aigle Blanc, Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller), and Myron Reed in a scramble to retain the Wrestling Revolver Remix Title at 9:54. As champion, Loco can pick the stipulation. (Realistically, only one of the three Revover guys are winning.) Navarro walked to the ring with five title belts. Nolo is “the ghetto samurai” and he’s appeared on MLW TV before. Blanc is the French wrestler who I contend looks like Matt Riddle’s build and hair under a mask. Gia is once again wearing a skimpy outfit. “I will avert my eyes, here in this house of worship,” a commentator said. We were about to begin with six, but Myron Reed entered himself right before the bell.

Myron and Ace hit superkicks. Reed hit a kip-up enzuigiri on Austin. Nolo hit a snap huracanrana. Blanc snapped off a cooll headscissors takedown. Blanc and Loco traded lucha reversals. Pink-haired KC hit a headscissors takedown on Loco at 4:00. Blanc hit an enzuigiri on Reed, then a Dragon Suplex. Reed fired back with a superkick. Nolo and Royal leapt off opposite corners and collided in mid air on clotheslines at 6:00, rightfully earning a “that was awesome!” chant. Reed hit a stunner on Ace, then a rope-assisted Flatliner for a nearfall. Nolo hit a swinging neckbreaker on Reed for a nearfall. Royal hit a Falcon Arrow on KC for a nearfall at 8:00. Blanc nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. He hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Blanc hit a German Suplex on Ace. Loco nailed the Base Bomb/spinning second-rope powerbomb o Blanc for the pin. Great stuff.

7. Mustafa Ali defeated Amazing Red to retain the TNA X Division Title at 13:35. A commentator called this a “generational dream match.” Red has a short red Mohawk tonight, wore his traditional red-and-black gear, and looks like you’ve last seen him. (At a show the next day, he wore a black skull cap that really obscured his look.) A huge pop for Ali, and it got really loud after the bell; they agreed to make it a title match and the bell rang again. (I reset the clock being as they hadn’t locked up yet.) Standing switches as they worked each other’s left arms. They sped it up and took turns making covers, and Ali ‘kicked sand’ at Red at 2:30. They switched to forearm strikes. Ali went for a springboard move but Red shoved him to the floor. Red then nailed a hard dive to the floor at 4:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Ali accidentally chopped the ring post! In the ring, Red took control of the offense and hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a DDT for a nearfall. He hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Ali hit a Buckshot Lariat from the corner at 8:30 and got fired up. Ali hit a rolling neckbreaker, then a running double knees. Red came off the top rope but Ali caught him with a dropkick for a nearfall. Ali hit a sunset flip powerbomb, but Red came down on Ali’s knees too at 10:30.

Ali charged at a corner and crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Red hit a spin kick to the head at 12:00. Ali went for another rolling neckbreaker, but this time Red caught him with a superkick. Ali hit his own superkick. Ali and the ref nearly collided. Red set up for a Code Red but Ali hit a low blow mule kick while the ref was out of position! The crowd booed this blow. Ali then hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the tainted pin. This was really good and they were on the same page throughout.

* Ali got on the mic and put over Red, saying he revolutionized the wrestling industry and created the Ricochets and Mustafa Alis. Red spoke without a mic and the room got so silent, as he said he carefully selects who he gets in the ring with these days, and Ali is one of those guys he wanted to face.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event earns best match, with Santana-Shelley for second place. Masha and Bailey just really gel in the ring and they take third. There was a lot to like here. I have a list of about eight indy shows I want to check from the weekend, and this was tops on the list of those I hadn’t seen. I like that these shows in Philadelphia have restrictions on the violent weapons. We had two good brawls but neither got gross. This show is well worth checking out.