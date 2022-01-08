01/08 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title, Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the original ROH Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title, Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the original ROH Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah, and more (46:32)…

Click here for the January 8 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review.

