Kushida signs with Impact Wrestling

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the signing of Kushida on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at ImpactWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Kushida made his Impact debut in July 2022 and has worked for the company frequently since then. He has also made regular appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which I assume will continue given the working relationship between Impact and NJPW.