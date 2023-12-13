What's happening...

Kushida signs with Impact Wrestling

December 13, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the signing of Kushida on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at ImpactWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Kushida made his Impact debut in July 2022 and has worked for the company frequently since then. He has also made regular appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which I assume will continue given the working relationship between Impact and NJPW.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.