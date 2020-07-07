ROH Notes: ROH Roundtable discussion, YouTube milestone, ROHStrong podcast guests, Trivia Night

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ROH will be taping the first “Ring of Honor Roundtable” today. Ian Riccaboni announced that the episode will feature Shane Taylor, Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham discussing Black Lives Matter, racism in pro wrestling, police brutality, and more.

-ROH reached 500,000 followers on YouTube.

-The latest guest on the ROHStrong Podcast is Mandy Leon. Check out the show via ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH is holding its next Trivia Night on Thursday at 5CT/6ET.

Powell’s POV: The roundtable discussion should be very interesting. PJ Black, Danhausen, and Serena Deeb have also appeared on recent editions of the Kevin Eck hosted ROHStrong Podcast. If you’re interested in playing ROH Trivia, email ROHtrivia@gmail.com.



