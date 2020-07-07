WWE hires new Chief Financial Officer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Kristina Salen as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020.

Salen served as the first CFO of Etsy, where she grew the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years, led and executed the company’s IPO offering, and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions.

Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.

Powell’s POV: Salen fills the void that was created by the departure of previous CFO George Barrios and his Co-President Michelle Wilson back in late January. Frank A. Riddick served as the interim CFO prior to the hiring of Salen.