A note on the WWE’s new U.S. Championship belt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE introduced a new United States Championship belt during Monday’s Raw (see below). The belt will officially replace the version that Apollo Crews holds.

Powell’s POV: Crews did not appear on Monday’s Raw, so the company had his Extreme Rules challenger MVP introduce the new title belt. That created some confusion as to whether the new belt was MVP’s belt or the new U.S. Title belt. Based on the description below, the new belt will be the U.S. Championship going forward.



