NXT TV results (9/12): Moore’s review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title, Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Title, Heritage Cup tournament matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 12, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired. This was a full teaser, similar to what Impact Wrestling does…

John’s Thoughts: My guess is this video was sparked due to Becky Lynch appearing on NXT this week. Now that WWE’s using main roster stars on NXT this might be something WWE should do every week on NXT. It’s a very good episodic storytelling tool to make sure new viewers are up to date as to the existing storylines and not cold watching. Impact Wrestling does these teasers and it’s really helpful for new viewers to get them comfortable with the show. Heck, I appreciate it when I miss out on Impact Plus shows.

Becky Lynch was shown in the NXT parking lot heading to the Performance Center…

1. Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov for a title shot at the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Both men traded close quarter strikes early on, both having equal momentum. Wes hit Ilja with a shotgun dropkick to the back of the neck. Wes showed off some good agility to avoid Ilja’s strikes. Wes was turned inside out with a knife edge chop to the chest (Homeboy sold it like he was doing a Red Arrow too, really cool sell).

Ilja hit Wes with two chained German Suplexes. Wes sent Ilja to ringside with a Koppu Kick. Wes then hit Ilja with two consecutive Suicide Dives from two edges of the ring. Ilja used a right hand to block a third Dive. Ilja dragged Wes to the announce table and folded him with a sick looking German Suplex on the table. Table didn’t break. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Ilja was torturing Wes in the corner with chops. Wes turned the tables with a Frankendriver into a nearfall. A “this is awesome” chant ensued. Ilja tried to fire up Wes with forearms. Both men traded Yay yay forearms. Wes hit Ilja with a despiration uppercut. Ilja came back with a Mafia Kick. Lee came back with a sweet looking hook kick. Wes gave Ilja a standing double stomp to the gut of a grounded Ilja.

Wes gave Ilja a chop combo in the corner. Ilja caught the chop and turned Wes Inside Out again with a chop. Wes used a nice Spanish Fly to reverse a lariat. Wes escaped a switch with a headbutt. Ilja reversed a huracanrana with a stiff knee to the gut. Ilja hit Wes with a Charged Up Lariat for a two count (what in the Video game!?!). Wes went for a Cardiac Kick but Ilja caught Wes. Wes reversed the catch into a Tornado DDT.

Wes did a flip dive over the ringpost to hit Ilja. A “Holy Shit” chant ensued (complete with the USA Network censors kicking in). Ilja recovered and managed to hit Wes with a Superplex. Ilja hit Wes with his diving Forearm Finisher. Wes kicked out at two. Wes blocked Torpedo Moscow with a knee. Ilja stumbled into his Diving Forearm Finisher, which they are now calling the “H Bomb” (clever name). Ilja picked up the pinfall.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Wes Lee via pinfall in 13:26 to earn a title shot at the NXT Championship at No Mercy.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance to jaw with Ilja from a distance. The camera also cut to Wes Lee selling the agony of defeat…

John’s Thoughts: Holy crap! That was a PLE level matchup. Viewers who tuned in for Becky Lynch were treated to an amazing pro wrestling match. Smart to feed new viewers this Black and Gold style of masterpiece. Both men were pulling out things that they usually don’t pull out. Kudos to Wes for bumping like hell for Ilja and kudos to Ilja for returning the favor. I wouldn’t mind seeing these two mix up more often.

Tiffany Stratton was shown heading to the Performance Center…

Vic Joseph put on his somber voice to cut to a video package focusing on Bron Breakker (kayfabe) smashing Von Wagner’s head between two heavy steel steps. This also focused on the aftermath with Shawn Michaels, Steve Corino, and other staff members dealing with making sure Von gets to the back. Supposedly, he was bleeding from the ear. They did the stretcher job via ambulance…

The show cut back to Vic and Booker talking in their somber voice. Vic apologized for getting emotional on commentary last week. Vic said Bron has been diagnosed with a minor skull fracture. Vic then noted that due to Von’s history of skull surgery, his timetable for return is unknown…

Baron Corbin was shown walking backstage heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? Shouldn’t Bron Breakker technically be sent to jail for attempted murder? Only in pro wrestling!

“Burn the Ships” Baron Corbin made his entrance. Corbin took the mic and said he knows the fans usually hate him and he hates them. He said something was different last week, he had to watch something that forced the TV trucks to go to break. Von recapped Bron Breakker smashing Von Wagner’s head between stairs. Von said what is also very real is Von Wagner’s skull surgery history, and Bron took advantage of it. Baron asked Bron to come out right now.

Bron walked out gloating. Corbin was about to speak, but Bron soaked in “you got tabled” chants. Corbin said he doesn’t know how to put what Bron did last week into words. Baron said that what Bron did was FREAKIN AWESOME! A lot of the crowd actually cheered this (only in pro wrestling). Bron and Baron were then celebrating together over what Bron did. Bron shut Baron up and said he didn’t try to get Baron’s approval. He said he ended Von’s career because Von put him through a table.

Bron said he didn’t just like doing that to Von, he loved it. Baron said he appreciates that Bron is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Baron said he actually wanted to praise Bron and even pay his fines, but it seems like Bron doesn’t want that praise or free money. Corbin said Bron is so angry, meaner than evil.

He congratulated Bron for ending Von’s career, but that doesn’t compare to ending two Olympic Gold Medalist careers (Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson). Corbin talked about facing Undertaker at MSG. Corbin said Bron should want his respect and instead he’s spitting on it. Bron said he doesn’t want or need Baron’s respect. He proposed Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin at No Mercy.

Bron said Corbin better call his friends, family, and loved ones because Corbin is going to leave No Mercy the same way as Von Wagner last week. Corbin said Bron needs to know that he’s no Von. Corbin gave Bron a slap. Bron slapped back. Both men had a pull apart slap fight to end the segment…

Mile Borne, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley were warming up backstage for an upcoming match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Strong promo exchange with Bron Breakker showing some fire. You have to turn your brain off a bit with Bron getting a simple fine for attempted murder. This was heel vs. heel, but they made it work. Baron Corbin is an underrated promo because people usually hate him and undervalue him. He’s getting a chance to shine without a goofy cartoon gimmick. This segment actually did a decent job selling the viewer on their No Mercy match, aside from the attempted murder.