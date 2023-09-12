Nick Khan comments on potential WWE interest in CM Punk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE President Nick Khan was asked by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about the company’s potential interest in CM Punk. “Listen, we only have respect for Phil,” Khan said. “We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Powell’s POV: Khan being publicly noncommittal regarding Punk is a logical move. Khan wouldn’t want to spoil a potential return, and there’s no reason for him to close the door publicly on the possibility of doing business with Punk.