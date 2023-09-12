WWE Raw rating opposite the Monday Night Football premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.353 million viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.704 million average. Raw delivered a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football really took it to Raw in week one. The first hour of Raw delivered 1.367 million viewers. Hour two had 1.402 million viewers. The third hour had 1.292 million viewers. The NFL competition will be even tougher with two games airing simultaneously opposite Raw for the next two weeks. The September 12, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.709 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the first Monday Night Football game of the season.