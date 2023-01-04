WWE Raw rating for the first episode of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.605 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.075 million average. Raw delivered a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.27 rating. Viewership was down for last week’s “best of” edition. The better comparison is the last live show on December 19, which produced 1.705 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.832 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.587 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.387 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished 11th, 12th, and 13th respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. One can only assume that Raw lost some viewers due to the Damar Hamlin medical situation on Monday Night Football. The January 3, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.716 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first show of the new year.

The ratings are delayed again this week due to the holidays. The NXT ratings should be available on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite numbers will most likely be available at the usual time on Thursday afternoon.