01/04 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 239): Powell’s review of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which included Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Title, Sasha Banks debuting as Mercedes Moné…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 review (Episode 239).

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.