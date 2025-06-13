WWE Smackdown results (6/13): Powell’s live review of King and Queen of the Ring four-ways, WWE Champion John Cena and MITB winner Naomi’s appearances

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,347)

June 13, 2025, in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots aired of fans outside the host venue. Tessitore hyped the four King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches. U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu was shown arriving at the venue, and Money in the Bank winner Naomi was shown walking backstage…

Tessitore said there were over 11,900 in attendance while he checked in from the broadcast table with Wade Barrett. Tessitore set up a video package that recapped the Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank events…

WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash, who then gave the over-the-top introduction once Cena was in the ring. Cena claimed that he occupies all four spots on pro wrestling’s Mount Rushmore. Cena said there have been great wrestlers, but no one in the past, present, or future is greater than him.

Cena said he outmaneuvers the fans because he’s smarter than they are. He said they can’t see him, and they all want to be him. Cena claimed he announced his retirement six months early so he could scout his opponents.

Powell’s POV: You know, because he couldn’t have quietly scouted those opponents for six months and then announced his retirement plan.

Cena ran through a silly scenario that made him out to be a puppet master when it came to winning the championship and retaining it against all of his challengers. Cena said that if CM Punk wants to win the championship, he has to admit to himself that he’s a hypocrite. Cena said Seth Rollins won’t cash in his MITB contract on him because Rollins wants him to leave with the WWE Championship so that he will be the only champion. Cena said no one will be worthy enough to hold the WWE Championship again.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance and greeted a lot of fans on his way to the ring. Cody removed his American Nightmare jacket and tossed it into the crowd, and he was wearing a “Lexington Nightmare” t-shirt. Cody said Cena isn’t just smart, he’s a genius. He said it’s unfortunate that everything Cena has said came to fruition.

Cody asked why Cena’s 25-year master plan didn’t include the simple fact that Cody pinned him at Money in the Bank. Cody said he’s not part of Cena’s plan; Cena is part of his plan. “So, John Rushmore, where does that leave you and I?” Cody asked.

Randy Orton made his entrance while Tessitore noted that it was the first time Orton had appeared in WWE since he last to Cena five weeks earlier. Orton said everyone saw that he had Cena beat when they met at Backlash, but somebody had to come and save the day.

Orton looked at Cody while saying he didn’t care who he had to go through to get to his 15th world championship win. Orton told Cody that he loves him like a brother and yet he won’t hesitate to put him down to get to Cena.

LA Knight came out with a microphone and spoke as he headed to the ring. Knight looked at the wrestlers in the ring and said he knew it was the WWE establishment. Knight said he’s a sore thumb, and he likes it that way. Knight entered the ring while saying he knew that Cena’s grand plan didn’t include him. Knight said that if he had to drop a Viper, a Nightmare, and a genius balding bitch he will be WWE Champion.

Cena shook his head in disgust, tossed his microphone, and left the ring while the fans booed. Ron Killings ran out and hit Cena from behind. The broadcast team members referred to him as both Killings and R-Truth. Killings threw punches at Cena until producers and security guards ran out and pulled him off as the show cut to commercial… [C]

Powell’s POV: Cena’s promo didn’t do much for me, but I like the idea of establishing who four of the top contenders for the WWE Championship are. I hope we get more fire out of Cody once we get to the inevitable rematch. He comes off too happy for a guy who is dealing with a former friend who low-blowed him and took his title.

John Cena was shown yelling at Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis in a backstage area…

Randy Orton and LA Knight were in the ring, and then Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black made their entrances…

1. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes in a four-way King of the Ring match. Black hit an early moonsault from the middle rope onto Hayes on the floor. In the ring, Knight stuffed an RKO attempt and then avoided a Black Mass. [C]

Orton and Hayes fought on the ropes. Hayes raked Orton’s eyes. Black caught Hayes with a kick. Orton and Black fought to the floor, and then Black ran Orton into the post. Knight went after Hayes on the ropes, but Hayes shoved him off and then frog splashed him. Hayes had the pin, but Black broke it up. [C]