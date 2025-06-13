WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring four-ways set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appears

-Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a four-way Queen of the Ring match

-Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a four-way King of the Ring match

Powell’s POV: Jey Uso was revealed as the mystery final entrant in the KOTR match. Monday’s Raw will be live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).