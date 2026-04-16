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NXT TV rating: Did the NXT Revenge night one theme boost the numbers?

April 16, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 584,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 605,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the April 15, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 683,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home show.

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