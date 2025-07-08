Tony Khan media call, NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Thunderbolt Patterson, Luke Hawx, Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Saturday’s AEW All In Texas pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available. We hope to have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with B as the top choice by 53 percent of our voters. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave last week’s NXT show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) is 84.

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 44.

-Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) turned 35.