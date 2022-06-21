NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Mario Mancini, Matt Stryker, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with an B grade majority 26 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mario Mancini is 56.

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) is 43. Not to be confused former Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-The late Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) was born on June 21, 1955. He died of abdominal issues at age 30 on September 2, 1985.