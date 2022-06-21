What's happening...

John Laurinaitis placed on administrative leave, Bruce Prichard named WWE Interim Head of Talent Relations

June 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued a memo to talent on Monday after Raw to announce that Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. It was also announced that Bruce Prichard will step in as the Interim Head of Talent Relations.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the move is related to the ongoing WWE special committee of the board of directors’ investigation into alleged misconduct by Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon. The timing is rough for Prichard in that he announced on a recent podcast that he was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff last week.

