06/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a MITB qualifier, a five-way for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at MITB, Bobby Lashley faces three opponents in a gauntlet match for a U.S. Title shot at MITB, Vince McMahon makes another appearance, AJ Styles on Miz TV

June 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a MITB qualifier, a five-way for a shot at the Raw Women’s Title at MITB, Bobby Lashley faces three opponents in a gauntlet match for a U.S. Title shot at MITB, Vince McMahon makes another appearance, AJ Styles on Miz TV, and more (27:17)…

Click here to stream or download the June 20 WWE Raw audio review.

