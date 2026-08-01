NJPW “G1 Climax 36” results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Hirooki Goto, Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa, Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan, Yuto-Ice vs. Jake Lee, Boltin Oleg vs. Sanada

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax 36 – Night 10”

August 1, 2026, in Hiroshima, Japan, at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart provided solo English commentary. This appears to be a small arena.

* This year’s field is 20 wrestlers divided into two Blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine round-robin matches. A win is worth two points, while a (rare!) tie is worth one point to each wrestler. The top two finishers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. Today, we have five A Block tournament matches.

1. “United Empire” Callum Newman and Zane Jay vs. Toru Yano and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Zane and Matsumoto opened. Matsumoto hit his version of an Air Raid Crash on Newman at 4:00. Newman hit the Prince’s Curse modified brainbuster on Matsumoto for the pin.

United Empire” Callum Newman and Zane Jay defeated Toru Yano and Tatsuya Matsumoto at 4:59.

2. Aaron Wolf and Taisei Nakahara vs. “Unbound Co.” Drilla Moloney and Daiki Nagai. Wolf and Moloney opened and tied up on the mat. Drilla hit a dropkick. Moloney hit some loud chops on Nakahara. Wolf and Drilla traded forearm strikes. The Young Lions traded chops, and Nakahara tied him in a Boston Crab, but Nagai reached the ropes at 7:00. Nagai hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall, then a top-rope flying headbutt for the pin on Nakahara. Walker said it was a big victory for Nagai.

“Unbound Co.” Drilla Moloney and Daiki Nagai defeated Aaron Wolf and Taisei Nakahara at 7:58.

3. “House of Torture” Ren Narita and Dick Togo vs. Yuya Uemura and Masatora Yasuda. Walker talked about Ren’s shockingly quick victory over Zack Sabre Jr. on Friday. Yuya tied up Ren’s arm early on. The HoT worked over Yasuda. Yasuda put Togo in a Boston Crab at 3:00. Ren tied Yasuda in a knee bar, and Yasuda tapped out. Okay.

“House of Torture” Ren Narita and Dick Togo defeated Yuya Uemura and Masatora Yasuda at 4:48.

4. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr. and Hartley Jackson vs. “Unbound Co.” Oskar and Gedo. Sabre Jr. and Oskar opened, and Oskar hit a bodyslam. Sabre tied him in an Octopus Stretch at 2:00, but Oskar shrugged free. Sabre hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Gedo and Hartley entered. They charged at each other, and of course, Hartley sent him flying on a shoulder tackle.

Gedo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and tied Hartley in a Figure Four at 4:00. However, Sabre walked over and hit his neck-snap between his ankles on Gedo! Hartley hit a short-arm clothesline on Gedo, but he missed a senton. Gedo got a Gedo Clutch for a nearfall. However, Hartley hit his flying crossbody block and a senton for the pin.

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Zack Sabre Jr. and Hartley Jackson defeated “Unbound Co.” Oskar and Gedo at 5:14.

* Toru Yano joined the Japanese commentary team; Walkeer was still solo.

5. Sanada (4) vs. Boltin Oleg (6) in an A Block tournament match. Sanada hit a huracanrana and a running knee, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall just 40 seconds in! He went for Deadfall, but Oleg blocked it. Oleg hit two standing powerbombs and the Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll) for the pin! Two straight days of shockingly short matches!

Boltin Oleg (8) defeated Sanada (4) at 1:31.

* Oskar joined Walker in the booth!

6. Yuto-Ice (4) vs. Jake Lee (4) in an A Block tournament match. Yuto-Ice came out first, but Lee attacked from behind, and they brawled on the floor. I started my stopwatch at first contact. They got in the ring, and we got a bell at 1:22. They went right back to the floor, and Yuto-Ice whipped him into the guardrail. Oskar and Walker talked about the purple welt on Yuto-Ice’s chest from that chop-fest match on Wednesday with Yota Tsuji.

Lee has ghostly white face paint today — the last two or three tournament matches he didn’t apply any. In the ring, Yuto-Ice shoved Lee into the ref. Lee put handcuffs on Yuto-Ice’s left wrist only, as Yuto-Ice blocked it from being attached to his right wrist (or a guardrail!) Instead, Yuto-Ice connected himself to Lee’s left wrist! They traded forearm strikes at 6:30 (the 5:00 call was audible). Lee hit a low-blow uppercut, then a running knee to the nose.

Lee had the handcuff key, so he freed himself … and connected it to Yuto-Ice’s right wrist (so Yuto-Ice’s arms are tied in front of his stomach). Lee hit some more forearm strikes. The ref got up, but Lee kicked him, and he went right back down! Lee missed a Helluva Kick at 10:30. Lee hit a chop on Yuto-Ice’s purple chest, then he bit Yuto-Ice’s chest! Yuto-Ice hit a running knee (still handcuffed!) and scored the pin! Certainly a watchable match.

Yuto-Ice (6) defeated Jake Lee (4) at 12:01/official time of 10:39.

7. Great-O-Khan (4) vs. Shingo Takagi (4) in an A Block tournament match. O-Khan came out first, and he attacked Shingo as he emerged through the curtain. They made their way to ringside, where O-Khan whipped him into the guardrails a few times. Walker reminded Oskar they match is not officially underway. O-Khan sat down on a chair on Shingo’s back. They left ringside, went through the crowd, and brawled along the wall, through a door, into a hallway, and into a men’s room. O-Khan tried to shove Shingo’s head into a urinal, then he tried to push him into a toilet.

They returned to the main arena at 5:00 and fought through rows of chairs. We are still not officially underway! They got in the ring, and we got a bell at 5:33! O-Khan tripped Shingo and laughed like a maniac. Shingo responded with a clothesline in the corner and a series of forearm strikes! O-Khan hit his Mongolian Chops at 8:00. Shingo hit a senton, then a suplex, and he was fired up. O-Khan rolled to the floor to avoid a Pumping Bomber clothesline that certainly would have ended it. Shingo followed and whipped him into a guardrail at 9:30.

O-Khan kicked the ropes, crotching Shingo as he was re-entering the ring. They went right back to the floor, where O-Khan whipped him into the guardrails, then he hit a snap suplex onto the thin mat at ringside! Shingo threw a chair at O-Khan’s head (and I hate that; I don’t care who does it.) O-Khan hit his scoop piledriver onto the thin mat at 12:00! They were both down on the floor. The ref started counting; O-Khan got in right away, but Shingo entered at the 19-count. O-Khan hit a straight punch to the jaw for a nearfall. Shingo avoided a low-blow mule kick and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 14:30. He hit a Pumping Bomber clothesline and was fired up. He hit The Last of the Dragon (modified DVD) for the pin!

Shingo Takagi (6) defeated Great-O-Khan (4) at 15:33/official time of 10:00.

8. Ryohei Oiwa (6) vs. Yota Tsuji (6) in an A Block tournament match. Yota’s whole right arm was wrapped. A feeling-out process early on, and Oiwa hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. He applied a leg lock around Oiwa’s waist and kept him grounded. Oiwa hit some shoulder tackles and a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Yota hit a German Suplex, then a running knee into the corner. He hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall, and he applied a half-crab. He grabbed the other leg and cranked back, but Oiwa finally reached the ropes at 9:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Yota hit a hard chop, but it hurt himself! Oiwa saw that and began working over Yota’s damaged arm, tying him in a top hammerlock. Oiwa hit a DDT for a nearfall at 11:30. He nailed a Doctor Bomb (gut-wrench powerbomb) for a nearfall, and they were both down. Oiwa hit a rolling German Suplex for a nearfall at 14:00. Yota ducked a discus clothesline, but Oiwa tied him in a Crossface on the mat. Yota dove through the ropes onto Oiwa. In the ring, Tsuji hit a top-rope double stomp for a nearfall at 15:30.

Oiwa hit a back suplex for a nearfall, and he tied Yota in a rear-naked choke. Yota escaped and hit a Gene Blaster ( but he only got one or two steps into it). He picked up Oiwa and hit a “Silver Lining” slam to the mat for a nearfall. Oiwa blocked the Fire Blaster (twisting spear). Yota hit a back suplex. Yota hit the Fire Blaster, then a second one for the pin! A really good match. Yota improves to 4-2.

Yota Tsuji (8) defeated Ryohei Oiwa (6) at 19:36.

9. Konosuke Takeshita (8) vs. Hirooki Goto (4) in an A Block tournament match. Basic reversals early on, and Takeshita hit a flying clothesline at 1:30. He hit a slingshot senton. Goto hit a neckbreaker out of the corner, and Takeshita rolled to the floor at 3:30. Goto kept him grounded in the ring. He hit a spinning heel kick in the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Takeshita hit an Exploder Suplex. He nailed a flip dive over the top rope to the floor and barreled onto Goto, and they were both down.

In the ring, Takeshita hit a jumping knee to the sternum at 8:00. Goto hit his neckbreaker over his knee, and they were both down. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee to the chin. Goto hit a face-breaker over his knee, but Takeshita hit another hard clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30. They traded forearm strikes while battling on the ropes. Goto hit a second-rope Sunset Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30. Takeshita went for a running knee, but Goto blocked it, and Goto dropped him with a forearm strike.

Takeshita hit a discus forearm for a nearfall at 14:30. He hit a running knee for a nearfall. Goto hit a swinging sideslam, and they were both down. Goto hit the GTW slam for a nearfall at 16:00. Takeshita hit his own GTR neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall! Goto hit a decapitating clothesline that flipped Takeshita. Takeshita hit a headbutt and a Raging Fire (twisting Falcon Arrow) for the pin! Takeshita is alone on top at 5-1!

Konosuke Takeshita (10) defeated Hirooki Goto (4) at 18:03.

Final Thoughts: Two straight days that Gedo surprised me by not following 50-50 booking. On Friday, I expected Zack Sabre Jr. to win, as he was at 1-3 and needed the points. The loss was startling. Same thing today — I expected Goto to win, as Goto needs the points, and Takeshita is starting to run away with the block. A very good main event and a nice follow-up to their prior G1 matches. Oiwa-Tsuji was really good, too — that’s two strong matches to close out the show.

The Shingo vs. O-Khan brawl was different — we don’t see NJPW wrestlers brawling into a bathroom too often. The use of handcuffs in the Lee vs. Yuto-Ice match also changed it up a bit.

The B Block is back in action on Sunday, with Gabe Kidd vs. Henare in the main event.