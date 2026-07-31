WWE Smackdown results (7/31): Powell’s live review of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on the SummerSlam go-home show, Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The War Raiders in a title vs. title match

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,406)

Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center

Aired live July 31, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in while Smackdown opened with a shot of U.S. Bank Stadium, which plays host to SummerSlam. They cut to a shot of Green Bay. Tessitore narrated arrival/backstage shots of Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill with B-Fab and Michin, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, Giulia, WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth, and AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar… Wade Barrett was on commentary…

Finn Balor made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him. Balor said that when this time of year rolls around, he can’t help but think of SummerSlam 2016.

Balor said it was the best and worst night of his career. He went from the euphoria of winning the WWE Universal Championship to the low of being told he had to relinquish the title due to injury. He said he had the Balor Club behind him and they were close to getting back to where they were.

Sami Zayn walked onto the stage wearing a “Justice For Sami” t-shirt. Zayn said he knew it was an emotional time for Balor, but he had something to get off his chest. Zayn said the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam should be a Triple Threat with him involved.

Zayn said everyone is happy because they’re getting CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, and they’re wondering who will win. Zayn said he’d love to see Cody as the WWE Champion again. He explained that he beat Cody to win the title and said he knows he could do it again.

Zayn said there was a big part of him that would like to see CM Punk retain the championship. Zayn called Punk the biggest fraud and hypocrite in WWE. He recalled Punk crying that he wasn’t on a collectible cup, and congratulated him on rising to Corporate Poster Boy No. 2.

Balor took issue with Zayn saying he respects him. Balor told Zayn to grow some balls and come to the ring to talk. Zayn said he owed Balor that and then joined him in the ring. Zayn said everyone knows how great Balor is and he probably should have been WWE Champion four or five times. Zayn corrected himself and said, “Well, maybe two or three times.” Funny.

Zayn said this moment belongs to him. He said Balor had his time and now it’s his time. Zayn said it’s bigger than him and Balor. Zayn said it’s about justice. Balor asked what about justice for him. He said he spent the last ten years trying to get back to this moment, and this was it.

Zayn said it’s been ten years, and Balor never came close, so maybe he should take the hint. Balor said he held the title and it was taken away due to injury, whereas Zayn held the title for nine days and it was taken away because he lost.

Zayn said those sounded like fighting words. He said if Balor were anyone else, he’d drop him. Zayn said he wouldn’t do that because the last real good guy. Zayn said he would walk away and see Balor at SummerSlam.

Gunther entered the ring and attacked Balor and Zayn. Gunther took issue with Balor and Zayn talking about being the number one contender to the WWE Championship when he’s the true number one contender.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walked onto the stage with a group of security guards and questioned what Gunther was doing. Gunther left the ring while asking what he had to do to get what is rightfully his. Gunther approached Pearce and asked if he had to beat Pearce’s ass too.

Balor ran up the aisle and hit Gunther from behind. Zayn tossed Balor aside and threw punches at Gunther. Balor grabbed Zayn, and they traded punches until Gunther clotheslined them and ran them both into the barricade.

Nick Aldis showed up and attacked Gunther in the entrnace aisle before tossing him into the ring. Gunther kicked Aldis and set up for a move, but Aldis tripped him and applied his cloverleaf finisher. Pearce and the security guards quickly intervened and pulled Pearce to a corner of the ring. Gunther took a cheap shot at Aldis, who was removed from the ring and held back by security before a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening that spotlighted two SummerSlam matches, and perhaps a post-SummerSlam feud between the No. 1 contender and Gunther. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 5,378 with 4,566 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 6,396. The last time WWE ran the venue, 6,522 tickets were distributed for the June 16, 2025, Raw event.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green were in the ring coming out of the break. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin made their entrance for the opening match…

1. Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs. B-Fab and Michin (w/Jade Cargill). There was a crowd pop for Green when she tagged in for the first time. Stratton and Green were in offensive control when the show went to break just one minute into the match. [C]