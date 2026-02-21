What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: An upset winner in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu

February 21, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To watch the episode, click here (or watch below).

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake took calls during the live stream and shared their thoughts on Kiana James and Trick Williams winning the Elimination Chamber qualifiers, the latest with Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu, and more.

