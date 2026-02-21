House of Glory “Winter Warfare” results (2/20): Vetter’s review of MJF vs. Zilla Fatu for the AEW World Championship, Charles Mason vs. Andrade El Idolo for the HOG Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Winter Warfare”

February 20, 2026, in Jamaica, New York, at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is their typical venue, and they always pack it with maybe 500 or so fans. (The commentators said it’s a sellout, and that certainly appears to be true.)

* I’ll point out that HOG held a show in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. They had issues with the quality of the stream, and it still hasn’t been released. I’m now doubtful it will ever be released. I point this out because I’m hoping they don’t have similar issues tonight.

* The show opened at 7:30 p.m. local time with a video package of the tension between “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon. The commentators noted that Mane Event lost to “5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie at the (still unseen) Los Angeles show.

1. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “Dual Focus” JJP and KB Prime. Midas opened and repeatedly punched his opponent, as the commentators talked about how Black “is going through some stuff.” Lyon worked over an opponent; the commentators aren’t helping in saying which one is which. Midas made a blind tag at 3:30 — some boos from the crowd –, and he hit a hard clothesline on JJP (I now see his initials across his butt). Jay hit the Lionsault by launching off Black’s back for a nearfall. Midas knocked Prime off the apron.

Jay hit a belly-to-belly suplex on JJP. Midas got in and hit a double stomp on the long-haired JJP. (Seriously, the commentators are not identifying the rookies by name at all; they are focused on telling the story of the issues between Mane Event.) Prime got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He hit a standing neckbreaker on Lyon, then a brainbuster on Midas and a suplex for a nearfall, but Jay made the save. Jay backed Prime into a corner and repeatedly chopped him, then hit a Saito Suplex. Midas hit a 619, and Jay hit a Lionsault. Midas went for a frog splash, but Prime got his knees up to block it, and Prime rolled Black up for a believable nearfall at 9:00!

Jay hit a spear on JJP as JJP was coming off the top rope! Midas hit a Helluva Kick and a stunner on JJP for a nearfall, but Prime made the save. The crowd was all over the ref. Midas and JJP traded forearm strikes. Lyon hit a senton on JJP, then a Jay Driller on Prime at 12:00! JJP pulled off Lyon’s mask! Jay fell to the mat to conceal his identity. Midas hit a low blow on JJP while the ref was helping Lyon! The commentators pointed out that the ref and Lyon didn’t see Midas cheat! Lyon hit a moonsault on JJP, with Midas getting the pin. This story was well-told. Lyon and Black hugged, as the commentators wondered if “their slump was over.”

“The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon defeated “Dual Focus” JJP and KB Prime at 13:12.

2. Amiira Sahar vs. Gabby Forza. Sahar has wrestled here three times before, including once against Masha Slamovich; she wore the LPW Women’s Title. She demanded that the ring announcer introduce her several times. An intense lockup, and Gabby is clearly stronger. They traded shoulder blocks until Gabby finally dropped her at 1:30. Forza hit a running clothesline into the corner and was in control. Gabby put Sahar across her shoulders and did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop, then a senton at 3:00.

Forza did a Gorilla Press, but Amiira pulled the hair to escape. Amiira hit some chops, so Gabby hit some harder chops. Sahar hit a swinging neckbreaker at 5:00, then a dropkick. Gabby fired back with a fallaway slam. She hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:00, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Sahar hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Gabby hit the Bulldog Powerslam, but she missed a second Gnome Bomb. Sahar hit a top-rope double stomp to the ribs for a nearfall at 9:00. Gabby nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Amiira Sahar at 9:43.

3. Diamond Virago (w/Daron Richardson) vs. Joey Silver in an intergender match. Silver is very much like a younger Colt Cabana in how he mixes humor and comedy into his act. The commentators said this is the first intergender match in HOG in three years. Silver tossed suckers and candy into the crowd. She rolled to the floor at the bell. She got back in but ducked out before locking up. Richardson snuck into the ring, but the ref saw him, and the ref ejected Daron at 2:00. (We still have not had a tie-up.)

Diamond dropped to her knees and begged off. Silver hesitated, not sure what to do. However, she slapped him in the face at 4:00 and laughed at him. He made a fist but hesitated again. Carlos Ramirez appeared and glared at Silver. Daron jumped back in and attacked Silver, causing the DQ. Not a match at all. Diamond got one of Silver’s suckers and shoved it in his mouth. Daron hit Silver over the head with a piñata.

Joey Silver defeated Diamond Virago via DQ at 4:40.

4. Angel Jaquez and Idris Jackson (w/Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom) vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. The crowd popped for “Shots! Shots! Shots!” This entrance went on and on and on. Angel is the Lex Luger-style narcissist, coming to the ring with a full-length mirror. Idris got on the mic and said, “Which one is Angelo Dawkins and which one is Montez Ford? It doesn’t matter; they all look alike.. Vaquez easily shoved Kassidy to the mat and posed. Kassidy, wearing white pants today, hit a tornado DDT. Quen, in black pants, hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall at 2:00.

The heels worked over Quen in their corner. Angel hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 4:00. Marq Quen finally hit a double missile dropkick at 7:30, and he made the hot tag to Kassidy, who hit a springboard double crossbody block, then a big back-body drop. Kassidy hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Idris dropped Kassidy throat-first on the top rope, then hit a stunner. Angel put Kassidy in a Torture Rack and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30.

The heels hit a Doomsday Missile Dropkick for a nearfall. Quen hit a plancha to the floor on Angel. Some music played! Out of the back came Raheem Royal, who was on crutches. However, Raheem struck Wisdom with the crutches and chased him to the back! Meanwhile, Kassidy hit a double stomp on Idris while Marq was also hitting a backpack stunner for the pin. Fun match.

“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Idris Jackson and Angel Jaquez at 11:48.

* Isiah got on the mic. “New York City, I have just one question — did you miss us?” He said they’ve been watching for the past year as new teams have stepped up. He said over the past year, they didn’t “take a step back, we took a step up.” He vowed they would be coming for tag team titles everywhere. He said, “We have tag champs here ( the Hardys ) who don’t like showing up for work.” That drew a reaction! He said, “If that match happens, we aren’t leaving empty-handed.”

5. Charles Mason vs. Andrade El Idolo for the HOG World Title. We got the bell, and the crowd chanted “New champ!” Mason posed in the corner and was booed. Mason grabbed the throat, and Andrade slapped him in response, and they traded slaps. Andrade hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a Mafia Kick that sent Mason to the floor, so Andrade hit a corner corkscrew splash onto Mason. He paused to flirt with a woman in the front row, who gave him a peck on the cheek.

Andrade hit some chops; Mason fired back with his own chops. Mason hit a DDT on the apron at 4:30, then whipped Andrade into the guardrail. Charles rolled back into the ring and ordered the ref to start counting out Andrade. In the ring, Mason bit Andrade’s forehead, and he was in charge. He stood on Andrade’s hair at 6:30 as he pulled on Andrade’s wrists. Mason hit his discus clothesline for a nearfall. He applied a modified Tarantula in the ropes at 9:00. Andrade fired back with a back-body drop on the ring apron, with Charles tumbling to the floor.

Andrade whipped Mason into the guardrail, and he removed his gloves. He went back to the attractive girl in the front row and took a selfie with her. Mason attacked him, and it also hit the woman. Andrade checked on her before they got back in the ring. Andrade hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and a flying forearm, then two suplexes, but Charles cut off a third one. Mason then hit two suplexes at 12:00, but Andrade then hit a third suplex. Andrade hit his double moonsault move for a nearfall at 13:30.

Mason hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, but Andrade hit a Flatliner onto the middle turnbuckle, then running double knees to the jaw in the corner. Andrade went to the top rope, but Charles shook the ropes to cause him to crash. Mason hit his own Meteora, then his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 15:30. They got up and traded slaps and chops. Mason again hit his discus clothesline, then a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall, but Andrade got a foot on the ropes!

Mason grabbed the title belt, but the ref confiscated it. Mason went for a low blow, but Andrade caught the leg and applied the Figure Four at 18:00. They traded forearm strikes. Andrade hit a Mafia Kick, then his hard back elbow for a believable nearfall at 19:30. They fought to the floor, where Andrade hit his double-arm swinging slam, and they were both down. Mason pushed Andrade into the ring, but he intentionally stayed on the floor as the ref kept counting! He cast an evil glare at Andrade. Andrade sat up and realized the smirking Mason just lost! A really good match, and I liked the finish.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Charles Mason via countout at 21:33; Mason retains the HOG World Title.

* Mason jumped in the ring to attack Andrade, but Andrade hit his double-arm spinning slam. Andrade got on the mic and taunted Mason. He wants the match to continue! Mason got on the mic and insulted the woman he struck in the front row. He refused the request for five more minutes and stormed to the back.

6. MJF vs. Zilla Fatu for the AEW World Championship. Last month, MJF handed Jordan Oliver and Alec Price their AEW contracts after he fought Alec; is the same thing about to happen here? Zilla’s trimmed hair is Golden Gopher maroon today; that’s a new look. He posed with the title. There was a “F— ICE!” chant before the bell. They locked up, and Zilla backed him into a corner. He shoved MJF to the mat, and Max rolled to the floor to stall at 1:30. In the ring, MJF stepped on Zilla’s back and did a Fargo Strut and got booed. Zilla knocked him down with a shoulder tackle; MJF bailed again, so Fatu hit a baseball slide dropkick on him.

Zilla followed to the floor and whipped MJF into the guardrail at 4:00. Zilla went for the Samoan Spike, but he accidentally struck the ring post! MJF immediately slammed Fatu’s arm on top of the guardrail and on the ring apron. They got back in the ring at 5:30, and MJF tied up Zilla on the mat. He posed in the corner to get more boos. Fatu finally hit a German Suplex at 8:00. MJF stomped on the damaged hand again. He shoved his groin into Zilla’s face, then bit Fatu’s thumb.

MJF slammed Fatu’s head on the top turnbuckle, but of course, it had no effect on the Samoan, and Zilla repeatedly slammed Max’s head on the turnbuckle. Zilla hit a uranage and two sentons for a nearfall at 11:00. Zilla dove through the ropes onto MJF. In the ring, he hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 13:30. He set up for the Samoan Spike, but MJF ducked it, and Max hit a superkick. Zilla nailed the pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Zilla went for the Samoan Spike, but MJF pushed the ref in the way, and the ref got struck!

A man in a hoodie jumped in the ring! It was Lance Anoa’i, and he superkicked Zilla, who hit a stunner on Lance, who fell to the floor. MJF hit a low-blow uppercut on Zilla, and he grabbed the AEW title belt. However, Andrade appeared and took the belt from MJF! Zilla now hit a low blow on MJF! Andrade gave the belt to Zilla, who struck MJF in the head with it, and he got a nearfall at 17:00! MJF poked him in the eyes, but Zilla hit a superkick. MJF hit some kicks. Zilla nailed the Samoan Spike for a believable nearfall! MJF rolled him over and applied the “Salt of the Earth” Fujiwara Armbar, and Zilla immediately tapped out. A very good match.

MJF defeated Zilla Fatu to retain the AEW World Championship at 18:23.

* MJF immediately asked for the mic as he was down in the corner. (This is how he gave contracts to Oliver and Price!) He said Zilla is pretty good, but not good enough to beat “Big Hebrew.” He noted he started his career in New York, but added, “This place is a dump.” Max said he’s going to do something rare, and he offered a handshake! They shook hands. MJF’s music played, and he turned and left… no contract tonight!

Final Thoughts: A very good show with two fine matches to close out the show. I’ll narrowly go with Andrade vs. Mason for best ahead of Zilla-MJF, but I wouldn’t argue with anyone who enjoyed the main event more. Both AEW guys worked hard, and the unsigned duo of Mason and Zilla showed why they are so in demand. I don’t claim to know anything about backstage issues, but Zilla is clearly talented enough to be signed right now, somewhere. It’s always good to see Private Party back in the ring. The drama between The Mane Event continues to unfold nicely. A lot to like here. A short show, coming in at around 2 1/2 hours.