AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 977,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 989,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.37 rating, down compared to last week’s 0.38 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. Two NBA Playoff Play-In games topped the ratings for ESPN with 2.442 million viewers and a 0.95 rating for the late game, and 2.114 million viewers and a 0.80 rating for the early game.