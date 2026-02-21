What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

February 21, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s’s AEW Collision television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Alexander for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

-“Jet Set Rodeo” Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun for the AEW Trios Titles

-Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Oceanside, California, at Frontwave Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

