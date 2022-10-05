Another AEW backstage altercation – Andrade El Idolo reportedly sent home from AEW Dynamite following an incident with Sammy Guevara

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara had a backstage altercation prior to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. TMZ.com reports that there was an argument between the two, which led to Guevara shoving Andrade, and then punches were thrown. Andrade was reportedly sent home.

Powell’s POV: The chaos continues. AEW has not commented on the matter, though this would seem to explain why Tony Khan announced that he pulled the Andrade vs. 10 match from Friday’s AEW Rampage. For those who missed it, Andrade and Guevara engaged in a Twitter spat earlier this week that stemmed from Andrade stating in an interview that Guevara complained about him working stiff.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Guevara was also sent home, but that his not the case. Guevara appeared on Dynamite during a backstage segment.