Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XIII – The Final Prestige Wrestling Event Ever” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Judas Icarus for the Prestige Title, Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Brannigan

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XIII”

Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

Streamed live on February 20, 2026, on YouTube.com



Jordan Castle and Brian Zane provided commentary. Notable how good the lighting is here today; it often has been a bit dark. The building is packed with maybe 500-600 fans.

* Promoter William Quintana announced last fall he was stepping away from wrestling, so this final show has been ‘on the books’ for quite some time.

1. Alan Angels vs. Travis Williams. Castle noted the history between these two as teammates. They tied up on the mat, and Travis hit a back suplex at 2:00. They traded rollups. Travis dove through the ropes onto Alan at 4:00. In the ring, Alan hit a clothesline and whipped Travis into a corner. The crowd was all over Alan, loudly chanting profanities at him. They fought on the floor, and Travis was bleeding from his forehead. They got back into the ring and traded chops.

Angels hit three consecutive half-nelson suplexes, and they were both down at 8:30. Travis hit a brainbuster on the apron, and they were both down on the floor. Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:00. Angels hit two Alabama Slams. Travis hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Angels hit a second-rope Angels Wings faceplant! He was slow to get a cover and only got a nearfall. He hit a Halo Strike spin kick and a second Angels Wings for a believable nearfall at 13:30.

Alan shoved the ref; the ref shoved back, and Travis rolled him up for a nearfall. Travis applied a half crab, but Angels escaped and got a rollup. Angels hit a low blow while the ref was out of position, then a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “You can’t beat him!” Angels got a chair and entered the ring, but the ref grabbed it. Travis ducked being hit by it. Angels hit the Halo Strike kick. Williams hit a low blow and his own Angels Wings! He hit another Angel’s Wings for a believable nearfall. Williams applied a Charlotte-style Figure Eight with the high bridge, and Alan tapped out! That was a stellar opener. Wow.

Travis Williams defeated Alan Angels at 16:59.

2. “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas vs. “Los Suavicitos” Ricky Gee and Danny Rose vs. Mike Santiago and Ethan HD in a three-way tag team match. Gee and Rose are usually babyfaces in Los Angeles and heels everywhere else. All six started brawling. Cody and Mike hit stereo kicks to the head, and just seconds in, everyone was down. Cody backed Ethan into a corner and hit some chops. Cody hit a dropkick as Rosas was also hitting a suplex on Santiago. LS jumped in the ring and stomped on Rosas at 3:00 and were booed. Los Suavicitos worked over Rosas in their corner for several minutes. Gee hit a senton at 6:00.

LS stomped on Guillermo some more and were loudly booed. Cody finally got a hot tag, and he hit some shoulder tackles, then some dropkicks, and did a spinaroonie to his feet. He hit a DDT on Rose for a nearfall at 8:00. Rosas hit a cannonball in the corner for a nearfall on Gee. We had a top-rope Spanish Fly spot onto others below at 10:00. Ethan hit a springboard Disaster Kick on Gee, and Santiago hit a Spinebuster. LS hit stereo kicks in the corner on Santiago, then they slammed Santiago onto Ethan for a nearfall at 12:00. C4 hit their team powerbomb move for the pin on Rose.

“C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas defeated Ethan HD and Mike Santiago, and “Los Suavicitos” Ricky Gee and Danny Rose in a three-way tag team match at 12:19.

3. Haley Dylan vs. Brooke Havok. They tied up, and we got a “both these wrestlers!” chant. Brooke hit a second-rope missile dropkick. I’ll point out she’s not wearing the massive knee brace anymore, which is good to see. She hit a spin kick in the corner to the jaw, then a fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker. Haley countered with a rolling Death Valley Driver, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Haley applied a mid-ring Octopus Stretch, but Havok escaped. Dylan jumped on Brooke’s back and applied a sleeper, but Brooke backed into the corner to escape.

Havok hit a second-rope superplex and a pumphandle sideslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Havok hit a German Suplex, but Dylan hit her own German Suplex and a spinning back fist for a nearfall. Haley applied a Sharpshooter, but Brooke reached the ropes. Haley applied an ankle lock. Castle reiterated all of Brooke’s knee injuries in the past. Brooke hit a running knee, then a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for the pin, as Castle reminded viewers that Brooke was trained by Cody Rhodes. Good action; they were given plenty of time to let that develop.

Brooke Havok defeated Haley Dylan at 8:38.

4. Matt Brannigan vs. Minoru Suzuki. Matt came out in a bathrobe with a drink in each hand, playing The Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” It feels like it’s been months since I’ve seen Minoru! A huge ovation for him. Brannigan was hesitant to tie up, and he threw the softest forearm strike ever. Minoru returned a similarly soft forearm strike, earning a mocking “holy shit!” chant. Funny. Minoru then threw a stiff forearm that dropped Matt at 3:00. They rolled to the floor, where Minoru hit some chops, and he pushed Matt into a pole.

In the ring, Minoru grapevined the leg on the mat. Matt reached for a cocktail, but Minoru cut him off. Minoru twisted the left wrist and snapped the fingers at 5:30 and applied a hammerlock. He stomped on the wrist as the crowd chanted, “Let him drink!” Matt pushed the ref into the middle so he could drink from his flask! Minoru hit a forearm strike, but Matt absorbed it! They traded forearm strikes. Suzuki hit a Helluva Kick at 8:00, then a running penalty kick for a nearfall. They traded more forearm strikes.

Suzuki picked up the flask. A huge pop from the crowd as he took a swig, then he hit another forearm strike, and they traded blows. Matt twisted Minoru’s nipples and got a rollup for a nearfall at 12:00! Matt traded Minoru in the corner, kicked his butt, and got a nearfall. Matt couldn’t lift Minoru for a chokeslam. They fought over the flask! Minoru locked in the sleeper. Matt removed the cap from the flask, but he passed out, and the alcohol spilled on the mat. Minoru nailed the Gotch-style Piledriver for the pin. That was supremely watchable.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Matt Brannigan at 14:14.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Jordan Cruz. Jordan was a late replacement for Danny Garcia, who is in CMLL in Mexico. Mat specialist Clancy tied him up, then hit a hip-toss at 2:00. Cruz pushed Clancy off the apron and into the nearby pole! Cruz tied the damaged arm around the pole, then he dragged Ryan into the ring and targeted the left arm. Cruz snapped the arm over the top rope at 4:00.

Clancy hit a monkey-flip, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall, but he missed his Picture Perfect Dropkick. The larger Cruz went back to work on the left arm, and he applied a crossface on the mat. Clancy escaped and applied his own crossface, but Jordan got his feet on the ropes at 7:30. They traded rollups; Cruz leaned back and grabbed the ropes for added leverage to get the tainted in. Good action while it lasted.

Jordan Cruz defeated Ryan Clancy at 8:27.

6. “United Front” Elliot Tyler and Sid Sylum and Casey Ferreira and Cole Rivera vs. Drexl and Spencer Scott and Jaiden and Zaye Perez. Subtract Drexl, and the average of these other seven is probably 21 or so. Drexl’s team came out wearing KISS makeup, and Jordan Castle immediately pulled out a “rock and roll all night and party every day” line. They started fighting in the crowd, and I started the stopwatch at first contact. Some guys were brawling in the balcony. Drexl used a staple gun on a heel’s groin at 1:30.

The slender Zaye brawled with the much bigger Sid Sylum. Sid did a Gorilla Press, tossing Zaye from the balcony onto several guys on the floor, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant. We finally got two guys in the ring; the ref didn’t call for a bell (which is why I start the stopwatch upon contact!) Casey hit an Asai Moonsault onto several guys at 4:00. Casey and Jaiden fought in the ring (I didn’t realize it was Jaiden because he’s not in the superhero gear with green hair!) Spencer Scott hit a double Flatliner. Cole hit a Shining Wizard on Zaye.

Spencer flipped Cole through a door in the corner at 7:00. Casey hit a frog splash on Spencer for a nearfall. Zaye put a garbage can over Casey’s head, then hit a coast-to-coast dropkick onto him at 9:00. Zaye hit a low blow on Elliot; Elliot hit a short-arm clothesline on Zaye, then a chairshot across the back. Jaiden hit a Spanish Fly from the corner, dropping Elliot onto four open chairs at 11:30. Spencer hit a piledriver on Cole Rivera.

Drexl hit a tack-covered bat on Sid’s back, then the top of the head. Drexl got some light tubes and cracked them over Elliot’s head. Casey speared Drexl onto a barbed-wire-covered door at 14:00. Six guys got up, and all brawled. Drexl stood up, still covered in barbed wire, and he began striking all the heels! The babyfaces powerbombed Casey through an open table at 16:30. Drexl emptied a huge bag of tacks on the mat. Jaiden hit a Code Red on Cole onto the tacks for a nearfall.

The babyfaces knocked Sid off a nearby stage and through an open table on the floor. In the ring, the babyfaces surrounded Elliot Tyler! They all stomped on Tyler and received loud cheers. In an awkward moment, Zaye accidentally hit light tubes on Spencer’s head, but didn’t do it hard enough for them to break, so he swung again (it’s not accidental if you do it twice!) Drexl hit a piledriver on Elliot onto a pile of light tubes for the pin.

Drexl, Spencer Scott, Jaiden, and Zaye Perez defeated “United Front” Elliot Tyler, Sid Sylum, Casey Ferreira, and Cole Rivera at 20:02.

* Spencer pushed Zaye down, angry that he had been ‘accidentally’ hit over the head. He stormed to the back, leaving his three partners in the ring to celebrate.

* Intermission went a tight 15 minutes!

7. The Roseland Battle Royal. There were maybe 20 men and women in the ring when we returned from the break. Alan Angels came out and demanded to be included. Then, Sonico also came out! I am barely recognizing anyone in the ring. Derek Shaw, Gregory Sharpe, El Tigro Uno, Miko Alana, Jiah Jewell, Ocean Avery, Chris Nastyy were a few names mentioned by the commentary team. Sonico and Alan brawled. Joey Thornton. Naomi King. AJ Costa, Kaleb Kennedy, Charlie Avell. Ryan Clancy and Jordan Cruz are back here after fighting each other earlier. Tengu. Ducky Dane. Zeb Saint.

The tiny Naomi King flipped a guy out. Brendan Royce grabbed her and threw her out. There were probably closer to 30 people in this because a lot of people had been tossed, and they still had a lot less. Nasty eliminated Ocean Avery. He clotheslined Miko to the floor and was booed. We were down to FIVE at 12:00 — Jordan Cruz, Chris Nastyy, Alan Angels, Ryan Clancy, and Sonico, so no surprise finalists.

Jordan tossed Chris Nastyy. Angels hit a low blow on Sonico and tossed him at 14:30. Angels and Cruz worked together to beat up Clancy. Ryan hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick and tossed Cruz! Jordan jumped back in and beat up Clancy. Castle was disgusted. Angels flipped Clancy over the top rope, but Ryan held on! They traded punches on the ring apron. Angels hit a kick; Clancy returned a kick, and Angels fell to the floor! The crowd cheered that finish. While I knew maybe 10 people total in that Battle Royal, it was pretty entertaining.

Ryan Clancy won a Battle Royal at 16:50.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Amira for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. Both women spent weeks in Japan last summer, and both came back vastly improved. They’ve certainly fought multiple times already. Robbie was on ROH TV on Thursday. They immediately traded quick reversals on the mat, and Amira tossed her to the mat. They traded shoulder blocks, then forearm strikes. Amira hit some armdrags and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 3:00. Robbie hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

Robbie applied a Camel Clutch and kept Amira down. Robbie put her shin across the back of the neck and snapped the head at 5:00. Amira fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a top-rope crossbody block. She hit a dropkick at 7:00, then two German Suplexes for a nearfall. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Robbie hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a sideslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Amira applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back. She turned it into a Walls of Jericho, putting her knee across the neck! Robbie escaped.

Robbie hit a hard slap to the face at 10:30, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant. They traded forearm strikes and slaps to the face. Johnnie hit a jumping knee. Amira hit a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down. Amira tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit another rolling cannonball at 12:00. Robbie hit her jumping knees to the back of the neck for a nearfall; that’s her usual finisher! Amira hit a spinning back fist! Johnnie hit a springboard flying knees to the back of the neck for the pin. That was really, really sharp; these two work so well together.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Amira to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 13:24.

9. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. Jack Hammer and Sledge Hammer in a hardcore match for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. Again, Sledge is at or near 500 pounds, and he is deeply unhealthy; I would not risk booking him when he could have health issues in the ring. A door, some wooden pallets, and traffic cones were set up in the ring. The last time I saw Pearl, he was bald, but he’s grown his hair out again. Jack speared Pearl through a board in the corner, and we’re underway! The Hammer brothers hit the Heat with long, thin traffic cones.

Sledge hit a bodyslam, and he ‘steamrolled’ all his weight over Eddie. Jack bodyslammed Ricky, and Sledge ‘steamrolled’ over him, too. Sledge slammed Jack onto Pearl for a nearfall. Sledge put Pearl on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a nearfall. The construction brothers dumped some dusty concrete debris onto the mat, and Sledge powerbombed Gibson onto it at 5:30. The Heat slammed Jack through a table. The Heat hit them with debris and cones.

Gibson choked Jack. Eddie opened a lunch box and pulled out a sandwich, and he put it down the front of his pants. He tried to shove it into Sledge’s mouth, but Sledge pushed it into Eddie’s mouth at 10:00. The Heat hit the brothers some more with longer traffic cones and choked them with tools across their throats. Jack put Pearl in a Boston Crab, but Gibson made the save at 12:30. Sledge put Gibson in a Boston Crab, but Pearl made the save. Sledge hit some running splashes in the corner onto both Heat, and he pushed his butt into their faces.

Sledge hit a chokeslam on Pearl and a uranage on Gibson for a nearfall at 14:30. The Brothers hit a Team 3D across a table on Pearl for a nearfall. Jack set up a ladder in the corner. The Heat worked together to slam Sledge through a board bridge for a believable nearfall at 19:00. Gibson hit a guillotine leg drop on Jack, but it just fired Jack up, and he hit a double clothesline. Jack hit the Goldberg-style Jackhammer on Pearl. Sledge hit a piledriver on Gibson for the pin! New champions! Yeah, that was better than it had any right to be.

Jack Hammer and Sledge Hammer defeated “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl in a hardcore match to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 21:38.

10. Kevin Blackwood vs. Judas Icarus for the Prestige World Title. Again, this isn’t just the final Prestige show, it’s the final match of Blackwood’s career. (In a cool decision, William Quintana went on Twitter and said he temporarily blocked Blackwood so he wouldn’t see his post, and he asked the fans to learn the lyrics of a song they would use for Kevin tonight, so they could sing it to Kevin!) Sure enough, Kevin was crying by the time he got to the ring! I have goosebumps. “What a moment!” Castle said. The crowd chanted “Kevin Blackwood!” I am watching on Saturday morning, and I see there is still 40 minutes left on the stream.

Blackwood charged at the bell, and they traded quick reversals. Every step they took kicked up some of that concrete dust; how did they not clean the ring better? Ugh? Kevin hit some quick kicks and a double stomp to the chest at 1:30, as Castle said Kevin is the best unsigned pro wrestler in the U.S. today. Judas hit some European Uppercuts and a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall. Blackwood took control and hit a German Suplex at 5:30, then two more for a nearfall. Judas clotheslined him from the apron into the ring. On the floor, Kevin powerbombed Judas into the rows of empty chairs at 7:30!

Kevin rolled Judas into the ring and got a nearfall. He hit a back suplex. Judas tripped him in the corner and flipped him to the mat at 11:00. Icarus hit a clothesline and a back-body drop. Icarus put Blackwood in a Torture Rack and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a stiff kick to Blackwood’s spine at 13:30. Kevin fired back with his own stiff kick to the spine. Judas hit a spear, and he slammed Kevin stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. Judas missed a frog splash at 15:30. Kevin fired back with a shotgun dropkick and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Kevin went for a Boston Crab, but Icarus escaped, and Judas hit a back suplex at 17:00, then a plancha to the floor. Kevin hit a pop-up powerbomb in the ring, and he applied a Boston Crab. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and the intensity and speed picked up! Kevin nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall at 20:30. He hit an Air Raid Crash into the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to Judas’ back for a nearfall. Judas spun Blackwood to the mat and cranked back on Kevin’s head. Kevin hit a suplex into the corner.

Kevin hit a hard clothesline, then a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 22:30. Kevin set up for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, but Judas escaped and got a rollup. Judas hit a Helluva Kick. Kevin hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 25:00. Judas hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They fought on the top rope. Kevin trapped Judas’ head in the corner and hit a knee to the face at 28:30.

Kevin hit a top-rope back suplex, and they were both down. Icarus hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Kevin hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner, then a Helluva Kick and a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone on a standing Icarus for a believable nearfall at 31:00. Kevin hit another Helluva Kick. Icarus flipped Kevin from the corner to the mat and nailed a frog splash, then a clothesline to the back of the head for a believable nearfall. Icarus applied the Walls of Jericho with a knee to Kevin’s back. He went back to a Bully Choke, cranking back on Kevin’s head until Blackwood submitted! Superb.

Judas Icarus defeated Kevin Blackwood to win the Prestige World Title at 32:43.

* Haley Dylan came to the ring and presented her boyfriend with a bouquet of roses, and hugged him. The crowd again chanted, “Thank you, Kevin!” He walked over, hugged Icarus, and presented the title to him. The fans were pushed up against the ring and pounding on it, chanting “Prestige!” The show signed off without either guy addressing the crowd, as the camera zoomed in on the Prestige logo on the wall, then we faded to black. Wow.

Final Thoughts: Yes, this is a long show at 4 1/2 hours (but of course you can skip over the 15-minute intermission. A very good show, with the main event on top, the Angels-Williams opener second, and an excellent Amira-Robbie match third. Some matches could have been stinkers — the eight-man tag, the Hammer Bros match, and the battle royal — yet all three topped my expectations.

I’ve been such a big fan of Blackwood for years. He had a few matches in MLW and has appeared on ROH/AEW TV, but never got his break. I wish him well in his future, and he will certainly be missed. You could always count on him having one of the top matches on the show.

The indy scene lost Deadlock Pro in November and Prestige Wrestling on Friday. They were both in the top five indy promotions in 2024 and 2025, so it’s a huge, devastating loss for indy wrestlers and fans. It just shows how narrow the margins are… as successful as these promotions appear to be, they weren’t successful enough for someone else to want to take them over.