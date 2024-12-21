What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s Hammerstein Ballroom show

December 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortis in a Continental Classic blue league match

-MJF and Adam Cole meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held tonight in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will air live coast-to-coast on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

