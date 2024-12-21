AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for tonight’s Hammerstein Ballroom show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Daniel Garcia vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match
-Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortis in a Continental Classic blue league match
-MJF and Adam Cole meet face-to-face
Powell's POV: Collision will be held tonight in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will air live coast-to-coast on TNT at 7CT/8ET.
