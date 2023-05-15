AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan’s major announcement

-“The Outcasts” Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

-Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match with Adam Cole and the rest of JAS banned from the building

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

-Sammy Guevara in action

-Don Callis promo

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Austin, Texas at Moody Arena. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.