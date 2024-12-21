NXT Level Up results (12/20): O’Connor’s review of a big announcement, Joe Coffey vs. Keanu Carver, Lainey Reid vs. Kendall Grey

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 149)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 20, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Joe Coffey was accompanied briefly by the other members of ‘Gallus’ who returned to the back as Coffey made his way to the ring. The broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Joe Coffey vs. Keanu Carver. Coffey attempted a shoulder block but Carver shrugged off the Scot and powered Coffey to the outside. The action headed back into the ring and Carver caught Coffey after an attempted crossbody and threw him overhead with a fallaway slam to gain a nearfall. Carver worked on the back of Coffey before Coffey responded with a headbutt and a clothesline to turn the momentum. Coffey dropped Carver after a series of shoulder blocks but Carver soon almost pounced Coffey out of his boots. Coffey rallied and drove Carver into the corner and quickly followed up with the finishing discuss clothesline for the victory.

Joe Coffey defeated Keanu Carver via pinfall in 5:21.

The commentary team hyped the Lainey Reid vs. Kendall Grey main event for after the break…[c]

2. Lainey Reid vs. Kendal Grey. Grey attempted a quick rollup but Reid rolled through. The two women traded chops in the corner before Grey hit a middle rope crossbody and worked on the arm of Reid taking her down to the mat. Reid responded and caught Grey with a takedown to gain control. Reid choked Grey across the middle rope and went for a cover for a count of two before slamming Grey to the canvas once more. Reid worked on the face of Grey before Grey rolled through. Grey hit reverse elbows on Reid and hit a northern lights suplex for a two count of her own and looked to finish but Reid caught Grey with the running knee to the face for the win.

Lainey Reid defeated Kendal Grey via pinfall in 5:51.

Post match, Reid continued with the beatdown of Grey as Carlee Bright made the save and threw forearm shots at Reid and dropped her with a Codebreaker. Kali Armstrong entered and traded punches with Bright and Wendy Choo joined the party assisting Armstrong. Layla Diggs ran in to save Bright and cleared Armstrong and Choo from the ring, as Reid attempted to sneak up on Diggs but Digsgs with help from Grey and Bright sent Reid packing as the show closed. A Six-Woman Tag for next week’s show perhaps?

But wait there’s more…

The commentary team sent it backstage where Dante Chen was waiting to make an announcement. Chen said that since Level Up started three years ago, he has become synonymous with the show. Chen said fans wanted to see every new superstar make their first televised appearance against him as the gatekeeper of NXT.

Chen said the show has meant a lot to him and he has been proud to be part of it so it was with a heavy heart that he has to report that next week is the last ever episode of Level Up. Chen said that he couldn’t let the final show pass and not be a part of it so is issuing an open challenge to anyone who wants to step up and compete against him in a Gauntlet match.

John’s Ramblings: Wow. I didn’t expect the show to end like that. A good setup and the icing on the cake after a very enjoyable show. I am looking forward to next week.

I’d heard the rumblings of Level Up’s possible cancellation and this along with other personal factors meant that I was going to be winding down my written reviews of the show, so I guess WWE did me a favor to cancel the show at the close of 2024 and allow me to finish off covering the Level Up era. See you all then!