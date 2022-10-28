WWE Smackdown on FS1, live AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Les Thatcher, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Iron Mike Sharpe

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes the return of Roman Reigns and will be broadcast on FS1 due to Fox’s coverage of the World Series. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear my same night audio review.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at Melbourne Auditorium tonight. NXT does not list lineups for its live events.

-NXT is in Winter Haven, Florida at Winter Haven Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey on Saturday. No matches are listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Title, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler, Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross, Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models, Madcap Moss vs. Ridge Holland, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville. The lineup is dated, as Morgan is still listed as the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

-WWE is in Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico on Sunday. No matches are listed on the host venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Les Thatcher is 82.

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) is 49.

-Christy Hemme is 42.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) is 40.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.