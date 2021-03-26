AEW announces three matches for “The House Always Wins” live event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced three matches for its first ever non-televised event. “The House Always Wins” will be held on Friday, April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida and will include Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal, Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page, and The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. “The Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix. Read more details at AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: AEW is also advertising Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship, “The Pinnacle” MJF, Wardlow, FTR, and Shawn Spears, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, and Eddie Kingston. The event will not be broadcast on television or pay-per-view. Tickets for the live event go on sale Monday via Ticketmaster. The AEW website also has details on how fans can get combo tickets for the live event and the April 7 edition of AEW Dynamite starting today. We will be looking for reports from this event. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com