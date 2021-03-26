WWE 205 Live preview: Tag team match and a singles match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.
-“The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.
-Ashante Adonis vs. August Grey.
Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. Both will be delayed until Saturday this week.
