ROH Notes: 19th Anniversary pay-per-view items, ROH Wrestling TV matches, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Maria Kanellis Bennett will make a special announcement during tonight’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

-Ian Riccaboni is hosting a Zoom watch party of the First Hour Free potion of the show for HonorClub subscribers.

-Eck and Riccaboni will co-host a special 19th Anniversary pay-per-view post show on the ROH YouTube page right after the show. It will include guests and interviews.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Mike Bennett vs. Beer City Bruiser, and the first ever Pure Wrestling gauntlet match.

-Joe Koff will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast. He will discuss doing business during the pandemic, whether there will be an ROH Hall of Fame, approaching the 500th episode of the ROH Wrestling television show, and more.

