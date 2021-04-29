AEW Dynamite viewership opposite the U.S. Presidential address

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynamite television show produced 889,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.104 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: The second hour of Dynamite ran opposite the U.S. Presidential address. Dynamite finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic with a .33 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 rating.
Always another show, event or persons fault if the ratings drop, never AEW fault for putting on a bad show
It wasn’t a bad show. Continue to worship at the feet of your hero, Vinnie Mac
It was the second week in a row where literally every match on the show had someone other than the participants get involved. This is what it would look like if Vince Russo booked the Attitude Era without the star power of Austin and Rock to mask his incompetence.
A special needs chimp could do a better job running things than Tony and his EVPs are doing. The current product appeals to neckbeards and dirt sheet writers and nobody else.
If you don’t think that the presidential address was a factor then you are downright delusional. It was on multiple networks and related content finished in eight of the top ten cable rating slots. And, yes, I would have pointed out the same thing if the address had run opposite a WWE or Impact show. For instance, I’ll be pointing out that the NFL Draft runs opposite Impact and Smackdown this week regardless of whether their shows go up or down in the ratings.
Two terrible weeks of wrestling TV is the biggest part of why the ratings dropped.
They’ll get some bounce back next week, but they’re still going to settle in at around 900-950k at most.