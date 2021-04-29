AEW Dynamite viewership opposite the U.S. Presidential address

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show produced 889,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.104 million viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The second hour of Dynamite ran opposite the U.S. Presidential address. Dynamite finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic with a .33 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 rating.