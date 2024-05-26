AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show results: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In Pre-Show

Streamed live May 26, 2024 live on AEW YouTube

Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

-The pre-show was hosted by Renee Paquette, who was joined by Jeff Jarrett and RJ City.

Ring announcer Bobby Cruise handled the introductions for the opening match… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard were on commentary for the pre-show match…

1. Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo. The crowd was still arriving and there were opening seats as the match started. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers.