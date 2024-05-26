AEW Double Or Nothing results: Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title, Anarchy in the Arena

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing

Aired live May 26, 2024 on pay-per-view

Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena



AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In pre-show results: Deonna Purrazzo beat Thunder Rosa in 10:15, and Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn beat Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in 11:45…

Pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur checked in on commentary and was accompanied by Taz and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match. Will Ospreay made his entrance. Roderick Strong came out with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett…

1. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. Don Callis sat in on commentary. While the heels were posing, Ospreay entered the ring and went for a Hidden Blade that Strong ducked. The referee started the match.

The match spilled over to ringside where Ospreay sent Taven and Bennett into the timekeeper’s area. Ospreay followed up with a dive onto Taven and Bennett and then went back to brawling with Strong. Ospreay catapulted Strong into the ring post.

Ospreay knocked down Strong. The referee checked on Strong and missed Taven bouncing off the ropes right next to him while Strong had Ospreay on his shoulders at ringside. Taven and Storm teamed up for a Doomsday Device. Schiavone said it looked like Ospreay broke his neck.

Strong worked over Ospreay back inside the ring. Taven and Bennett tried to distract the referee while Wardlow set up for a powerbomb, but the referee actually turned around and spotted Wardlow and stopped him from performing the move. Ospreay performed a corkscrew dive onto the heels at ringside and then the referee ejected Taven, Bennett, and Wardlow.

Ospreay went for a top rope move and landed on his feet when Strong rolled out of the way. Ospreay sold a knee injury, which Strong exploited by putting him in a half crab and then a Cloverleaf. Ospreay reached the ropes to break the hold.

Strong superplexed Ospreay and then picked him up and performed a backbreaker for a near fall. Strong ran the ropes for a move, but Ospreay transitioned into a sit-out powerbomb and got a two count.

Ospreay and Strong traded elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. Ospreay put his arms behind his back and took Strong’s elbows before rocking him with a series of his own. Ospreay eventually hit an OsCutter and came up selling his left knee before he covered Strong for a near fall.

The referee called off Ospreay and checked on Strong. Ospreay looked frustrated. Callis left the broadcast table and told Ospreay to use the Tiger Driver to finish the match. Ospreay fired up and shoved the referee aside.

Ospreay set up for the Tiger Driver and the crowd popped big. Ospreay had second thoughts. Strong broke away and hit a gut buster and a running kick for a near fall. Strong went for another backbreaker, but Ospreay landed on his feet and blasted him with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay performed the Storm Breaker and scored the pin…

Will Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong in 17:40 to win the AEW International Championship.

Powell’s POV: A good opening match aside from the needless spots involving Taven, Bennett, Wardlow, and Callis. It’s hard to be excited about Ospreay winning AEW’s least important men’s singles title. Sure, he can made the belt mean something like Orange Cassidy did, but here’s hoping the plan is for Ospreay to merge the title with either TNT or AEW Continental Championship to cut back on the belt count.

Adam Cole made his entrance once Will Ospreay returned to the back. The broadcast team pointed out that Cole was walking well on his own. Cole entered the ring and asked who was ready for story time. Cole vented about being in Vegas when he should be at home rehabbing his injured ankle.

Cole dubbed himself one of the greatest pro wrestlers of this generation. Cole pulled out The Devil mask and said we all have a little devil inside all of us. Cole set up to strike his pose.

The lights went out momentarily and then a video played with a camera walking through a hallway and then entering a room with MJF photos on the wall and other MJF memorabilia. The person working the camera pulled a torn photo of MJF and Cole.

MJF made his entrance dressed in a leather jacket with a sleeveless denim jacket over it. MJF entered the ring and looked down at the devil mask for a moment. A “holy shit” chant broke out while MJF looked at Cole, who offered a hug. The crowd chanted “you f—ed up” at Cole.

MJF hugged Cole and then kicked him in the balls. MJF looked to the crowd and smiled before picking up Cole and giving him a brainbuster. MJF picked up the microphone and tapped on it while the crowd continued to cheer for him.

MJF knelt down and called Cole a noodle arm, bobbleheaded son of a bitch. MJF called for someone to get “this shit stain” out of my ring. Trainers and a referee helped Cole walk toward the back while MJF continued to address him.

MJF said he trusted Cole and that would never happen again. MJF said Cole didn’t take him out, he merely woke him up. MJF said now he remembers exactly who he is. MJF said he’s the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth and a generational talent. MJF delivered his catchphrase.

MJF said that unlike all the schmucks in the back, he didn’t need New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make him, because MJF made MJF. A big “MJF” chant broke out. MJF said no more haha, no friendship, no more Kangaroo Kicks, and no more bullshit.

MJF said he was back to being driven by what makes him the best and he wasn’t talking about love, he was talking about “hate, hate, hate.” He said that when he is driven by hate, nobody is safe. MJF picked up the mask and called it stupid. MJF said masks are adorned by cowards who are hiding.

MJF said he’s done hiding and apologizing for being the best. MJF said it’s not his fault that all of the fan favorites suck a big ol’ bag of donkey dicks compared to him. MJF said he wouldn’t need a mask to prove that no one is on the level of the devil.

MJF said the mask makes him think of the end of 2023 and it turns his stomach in knots. MJF removed his jackets and said the mask could go straight to hell. MJF did a Ric Flair strut and dropped an elbow on the mask before tossing it out of the ring.

MJF said he’s been betting on himself since day one. MJF said he’s all in, double or nothing. Regarding his contract status, MJF pulled up one leg of his pants and showed off a tattoo that read “Bet On Yourself” and had the AEW logo in the middle. MJF said he’s not f—ing leaving…

Powell’s POV: MJF is a sight for sore eyes. AEW really needs the type of boost that I think he can provide. It’s good to see him crap on the devil nonsense and make it clear those days are finished.

An ad aired for the daily fantasy sports sponsor. A video package set up the trios title match and then the entrances took place…

2. Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. “Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) for the Unified Trios Titles. There was a series of rapid fire spots roughly ten minutes in that left all six men down.

Pac set up for a Black Arrow on White, who rolled out of the way. Pac performed suplexes on both Gunns. The challengers took turns hitting White with moves in the corner and then Fenix performed a top rope double stomp into Penta’s Fear Factor.

Pac went up top and then Juice Robinson showed up and pushed him off while referee Rick Knox was trying to stop one of the Gunns from bringing White’s gold bat into the ring. White hit Pac with a Bladerunner and pinned him.

Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defeated “Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo in 12:20 to retain the Unified Trios Titles.

Powell’s POV: Say what you will about the interference finish, but it was well executed with Rick Knox having a good reason to turn his focus away from the legal men. More importantly, it’s good to see Juice Robinson back following a long layoff due to a back injury. Robinson’s last match took place on November 1, 2023.

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship match. Nigel McGuinness replaced Taz on commentary…

3. Toni Storm (w/Luther, Mariah May) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship. Storm backed Deeb against the ropes and then smelled her neck. Deeb responded by slapping Storm. Deeb put Storm in the awful Paradise Lock and smiled while looking to the crowd. Deeb dropkicked Storm’s ass to free her from the idiotic Paradise Lock. Storm came back by knocking Deeb off the apron with a hip attack.

A short time later, Storm performed a backstabbler and a fisherman’s buster suplex for a near fall. Deeb came right back with an armbar attempt. Storm powered her up and slammed her to the mat to break the hold. Storm put Deeb in a Cloverleaf, which Deeb broke by reaching the ropes.

Deeb had a flurry of offense, which led to a “Toni” chant from the crowd. Deeb looked to the crowd and then performed a hammerlock and lariat combo to get a near fall on Storm. Storm came back with a Sky High for a two count.

Storm set up for a hip attack, but she ran slowly to sell her knee and was taken down by Deeb, who put her in a half crab. Deeb released the hold and drilled Storm with a knee to the face and then slammed her knee on the mat a few times before reapplying the hold.

May wanted to throw in the towel, but Luther stopped her. Storm reached the ropes and ducked out to ringside. Deeb followed and was knocked down by Storm, who grabbed the towel and threw it into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Deeb caught Storm in an inside cradle for a two count. Storm put Deeb down with a wicked suplex and then went for a hip attack, but she stopped when Deeb flipped her off. Storm hit Storm Zero moments later, yet only got a near fall.

Deeb rolled to the apron. Storm followed and set up for Storm Zero, but she clutched her knee. Deeb worked over Storm’s knee and then gave her a Deebtox on the apron and then in the ring before getting a good near fall.

Deeb went up top and was cut off by Storm, who performed piledriver from the middle rope. Storm hit Storm Zero and scored the pin…

Toni Storm defeated Serena Deeb in roughly 15:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Storm left the ring and then laid down on the entrance ramp while confetti fell. May lied down on Storm, who hugged her…

Powell’s POV: A strong match. They were able to create more drama for Deeb’s late near falls than I expected. I’m still not entirely sure who they actually wanted the fans to root for. Storm had vocal fans and she seemed to be the overall fan favorite, but Deeb didn’t really go for heat.

A video package set up the next match…

Trent Beretta made his entrance. Orange Cassidy’s entrance theme played, but he did not come out. Cassidy’s old theme “Where’s My Mind” by The Pixies played and then Cassidy made his entrance. Excalibur pointed out that Cassidy was uncharacteristically wearing a black t-shirt, which may have to do with his mood…

4. Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. Don Callis was back on commentary for the match. Cassidy had “Chuck” written on his wrist tape. Schiavone wished Jim Ross well and said he was battling the flu and was unable to appear at the show.

Cassidy had a run of offense and then Beretta gouged his eyes. Beretta grabbed Cassidy’s arm from ringside and pulled his throat into the bottom turnbuckle. Moments later, Beretta performed a Saito suplex and followed up with a German suplex.

Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and then Beretta worked him over with shots in the corner. Cassidy kept his hands in his pockets while he came back with a dropkick and then hit another once Beretta was in a seated position in the corner.

Cassidy threw light and then heavy kicks at Beretta before hitting him with a running dropkick. Cassidy went up top, but Beretta rolled onto the apron to avoid him. Cassidy jumped from the second rope and was kicked by Beretta, who then performed a piledriver on the apron.

Cassidy eventually came back and set up for an Orange Punch, but Beretta stuffed it. Beretta went for a submission hold and then Cassidy countered into a pin and got the three count.

Orange Cassidy beat Trent Beretta in 13:55.

After the match, Beretta was on his knees and looked down at the mat in frustration and disbelief while Cassidy was on his back. Beretta rolled to the apron and sat there for a moment before making his exit.

Rocky Romero walked onto the stage and hopped down to meet Beretta, who was exiting via the side of the stage. Renee Paquette came out and tried to interview Beretta, who said, “I’m not doing this, I’m done.” Beretta exited through the crowd while Cassidy got back on his feet…

Powell’s POV: Good ring work. This felt like the spot to give Beretta a cheap win, but they Cassidy go over clean. I was hoping they would get to wherever the story is going with Don Callis, as I don’t think anyone believes Cassidy is going to join his family.

A video package set up the FTW Title match… Entrances for the match took place. Jericho had pyro and a graphic on the big screen noted that he had been FTW Champion for 36 days…

4. Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata in a Triple Threat for the FTW Title. Hook set up a table on the floor about a minute into the match. Shibata kicked Hook and Jericho off the apron and they landed beside the table. Hook ran Shibata into the barricade and then Jericho suplexed Hook on the floor.

Jericho pulled out a black bag and then poured a bunch of dice over the canvas. Hook and Shibata suplexed Jericho onto the dice and then threw dice at him in a payback for Jericho throwing a hockey puck at Shibata in a previous match. Both challengers suplexed Jericho simultaneously and then Shibata suplexed Hook onto the dice.

Hook and Shibata went to ringside and both men pulled out kendo sticks. A table was set up inside the ring. Shibata was about to put Hook through it when Jericho broke it up. Hook placed Jericho on top of the table and went to the ropes where he was joined by Shibata.

Shibata performed a Death Valley Driver from the middle rope that overshot Jericho and the table, which then tipped over and the side caught the back of Hook’s head. Shibata put Jericho through the table in the corner and then dropkicked him before covering him for a two count.