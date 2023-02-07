2/6 AEW Dark Elevation results: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari, Nyla Rose, Top Flight vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura, and Diamante vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Heidi Howitzer, Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist, Billie Starkz vs. Yuka Sakazaki

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 101)

Taped February 1, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University

Streamed February 6, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker beat The Boys

2. Juice Robinson over Jake Crist

3. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno beat Renny D, Matt Brannigan, and Crash Jaxon

4. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor defeated Luther, Serpentico, and Zack Clayton

5. Yuka Sakazaki beat Billie Starkz

6. Powerhouse Hobbs over Corey Calhoun

7. Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin beat The Butcher and The Blade

-Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura, Diamante, and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Heidi Howitzer

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

–Powell’s POV: We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in reviewing this show on a weekly basis. If you would like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Thanks again to Dot Net reader Twitter.com/DerikZoo for sending in the spoilers for this week’s episode.