MLW Underground on Reelz premiere, NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Hikuleo, Hans Schmidt, Tony Stecher, Rusty Brooks

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW Underground premieres on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My review will be available after the show, and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and features the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT Vengeance Day go-home show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hikuleo (Taula Fifita) is 32.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) was born on February 7, 1925. He died at age 87 on May 26, 2012.

-The late Tony Stecher was born on February 7, 1889. He died of a heart attack at age 65 on October 10, 1954.

-The late Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski) was born on February 7, 1958. He died at age 63 on February 11, 2021.