02/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match, Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest, and Montez Ford vs. Elias in men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifiers

February 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match, Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest, and Montez Ford vs. Elias in men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifiers, and more (31:15)…

