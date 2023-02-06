02/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match, Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest, and Montez Ford vs. Elias in men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifiers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match, Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest, and Montez Ford vs. Elias in men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifiers, and more (31:15)…

February 6 WWE Raw audio review

