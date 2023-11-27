WWE announces the first NXT PLE of 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event for Saturday, February 4 in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 27, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. on Saturday, February 4. This marks the first-ever NXT premium live event to take place in Tennessee.

Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. CT via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are available now by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005F699A262129.

NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more.

NXT Vengeance Day will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: Vengeance Day will be held the weekend in between the NFL’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl, and a week after the Royal Rumble. At the risk of reading too much into a press release, it’s interesting that Bron Breakker’s name is not among those advertised.