WWE Main Event TV taping spoilers featuring NXT wrestlers (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

February 6, 2023 in Orlando Florida at Amway Center

Report by Dot Net reader Michael O

1. Dana Brooke beat Indi Hartwell.

2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. There was an NXT chant during the match. The Creed Brothers were over with the crowd.