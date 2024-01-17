AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Title

-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

-The Young Bucks speak

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).