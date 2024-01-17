WWE Raw rating opposite an NFL playoff game

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.419 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of SportsMediaWatch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.46 million average. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran head-to-head with the NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which delivered 29.18 combined viewers on ABC and three ESPN networks. There was also tough competition from the Emmy Awards and it was a big night for the cable news networks. The good news for WWE is that this was the last time Raw will face NFL competition until next season. The January 16, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.489 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite an NFL Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NXT numbers should be available on Thursday morning.